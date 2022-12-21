Read full article on original website
How to get the Titanic Cat in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! Now that the new Christmas update has been released, you no doubt likely have some questions on how to get access to some of it. Well, if you’re wondering how to get the Titanic Cat in Pet Simulator X, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to do!
Steam Replay trailer teases new recap system and more
Steam has just rolled out a brand-new “Steam Replay” mechanic today, allowing players to review all of their key moments from an entire year. A new trailer shows off all of the key stats that players can access, including a list of your newest devices, games and achievements.
When will Blox Fruits Update 18 Come Out?
Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the biggest games on the platform, and has you creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. It can be a complicated game and has a lot going on with it, so naturally players can have questions about what is going on in the experience. If you’re wondering when Update 18 is going to be released, we’re taking a look at the details on it in this guide.
ProTube Race Clicker Codes (December 2022)
Roblox ProTube Race Clicker is an experience developed by W0JAN for the platform. In this game, you will be clicking up a storm to build up your speed. Once you’ve gotten fast enough, head out onto the racetrack and see how far you can get. Once you’ve earned some currency, you can use it to purchase pets that will help you on your journey. Try to become the ultimate ProTube racer.
Grand Piece Online Christmas Season 2 Update Log and Patch Notes
Roblox GPO Christmas Season 2 Update has been released on December 25th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Sword Fighters Simulator Christmas Part 2 update log & patch notes
Sword Fighters Simulator has released its new Christmas Part 2 update on December 24th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Project New World Tremor update log & patch notes
Project New World has released its new Tremor update on December 24th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
The Presentation Experience Codes – Update 11 (December 2022)
In Roblox The Presentation Experience, you will be jumping into the role of a student in a class and you will either be giving a presentation or you will be interrupting the presentation! As you sit in your seat, you will gain Points and these can be used to commit various actions in the game that will cause some trouble. See if you can make the teacher go crazy by using these maneuvers, and become the biggest class clown!
Fortnite announces new January 2023 Crew Pack
Fortnite has just officially announced their first Crew Pack of 2023, featuring a Gildhart outfit, Golden Guard Back Bling, and the Gilt Glaive Pickaxe. The new pack will be available for Fortnite Crew subscribers on December 31st, 2022, rolling out at 7 PM eastern time. Here’s the full tweet from Fortnite’s official feed:
Anime Adventures Christmas Update Log and Patch Notes
Roblox Anime Adventures has released the Christmas Update on December 25th, 2022! In this patch, you will find some new units to collect, world to explore, trading, and a lot more. There’s also bug fixes, balance changes, and improvements that should even out some of the gameplay!. If you’re...
How to unlock the Silver Woods in Sports Story
Sports Story is a sports-based RPG that features different characters that you can be become friends with (or enemies with!) while trying out different sports and their related activities, including golf, volleyball, and even BMX! If you need to know how to unlock the Silver Woods club, we have a guide to help!
GOOFY AHHRENA Codes – Messi Update (December 2022)
Roblox GOOFY AHHRENA is an experience developed by G2E Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be fighting off other players and looking to be the dominant fighter in the world. Use a variety of abilities to overtake your opponents, and see if you have the ability to outduel them in intense battles. If you can defeat all comes, you will become the best fighter in the world!
5 Letter Words with ARX in Them – Wordle Clue
If you need a list of 5-letter words with ARX in them, we have you covered! If you feel like you’ve hit a brick wall when figuring out the Wordle daily puzzle or another word puzzle, we are here to help. For example, Wordle is a daily game that challenges your brain to figure out the day’s 5 letter word, but sometimes we feel stumped looking at the known letters that are in the puzzle.
