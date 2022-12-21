Read full article on original website
Project New World Tremor update log & patch notes
Project New World has released its new Tremor update on December 24th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Sword Fighters Simulator Christmas Part 2 update log & patch notes
Sword Fighters Simulator has released its new Christmas Part 2 update on December 24th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Roblox BedWars Winter Bundle & Sheila Kit update log and patch notes
The BedWars Winter Bundle & Sheila Kit update has been released on December 23rd, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Anime Adventures Christmas Update Log and Patch Notes
Roblox Anime Adventures has released the Christmas Update on December 25th, 2022! In this patch, you will find some new units to collect, world to explore, trading, and a lot more. There’s also bug fixes, balance changes, and improvements that should even out some of the gameplay!. If you’re...
How to get the Titanic Cat in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! Now that the new Christmas update has been released, you no doubt likely have some questions on how to get access to some of it. Well, if you’re wondering how to get the Titanic Cat in Pet Simulator X, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to do!
How to unlock and evolve the Shadow Pinion in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors is a shoot ’em up video game developed by Luca Galante. It features minimalistic gameplay and rogue-lite elements where you move thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn. The game features lots of different weapons that often require unlocking, and all of the base weapons can be evolved to create an even better version. If you need to know how to unlock and evolve the Shadow Pinion in Vampire Survivors, check out our step-by-step guide!
Need for Speed Unbound Review – Visually stunning, stunningly fast
When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters in 2018, it came with a highly stylized take on the idea of an animated comic book. The visuals were, put simply, stunning, and combined the BOOM-BOP-POW comic book style with the look of a notebook filled with graffiti sketches. While Spider-Verse wasn’t the first to do this style, they certainly perfected it, to the point where it is the easiest comparison to draw when discussing the style.
GOOFY AHHRENA Codes – Messi Update (December 2022)
Roblox GOOFY AHHRENA is an experience developed by G2E Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be fighting off other players and looking to be the dominant fighter in the world. Use a variety of abilities to overtake your opponents, and see if you have the ability to outduel them in intense battles. If you can defeat all comes, you will become the best fighter in the world!
The Presentation Experience Codes – Update 11 (December 2022)
In Roblox The Presentation Experience, you will be jumping into the role of a student in a class and you will either be giving a presentation or you will be interrupting the presentation! As you sit in your seat, you will gain Points and these can be used to commit various actions in the game that will cause some trouble. See if you can make the teacher go crazy by using these maneuvers, and become the biggest class clown!
How to unlock the Silver Woods in Sports Story
Sports Story is a sports-based RPG that features different characters that you can be become friends with (or enemies with!) while trying out different sports and their related activities, including golf, volleyball, and even BMX! If you need to know how to unlock the Silver Woods club, we have a guide to help!
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War gets a Mobile Game Adaptation
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War is a mobile game adaptation developed and produced by UserJoy Japan. The Legend of Heroes is a very successful series of role-playing video games developed by Nihon Falcom. All games in the franchises released since 2004 are part of the Trails subseries. The Northern War is the second mobile game in The Legend of Heroes series, followed by The Legend of Heroes: Akatsuki no Kiseki, which is still live in Japan since its initial release.
Pokémon GO announces January 2023 events and raids
Pokémon GO is set to welcome the new year with a series of exciting events and raids. The January 2023 content update was recently revealed to include new Five-star Raids, Mega Raids, and Research Breakthrough. For the first time in Pokémon GO, trainers may encounter a Shiny Tapu Koko as part of the January 2023 update. Shiny Variants of featured Pokémon in these raids are also available.
How to get the Fish Glove in Slap Battles – Deep Slumber Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Fish Glove or how to get the Deep Slumber Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
Warhammer 40k: Darktide Review – Grimdark Unpolished
“In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war.” This quote describes the Warhammer: 40k series at its core, and while this surely means a reality of constant suffering for the in-universe inhabitants of the Imperium of Man, it makes for a great video game setting for those of us separated from the conflict by the fourth wall.
PlayStation releases new trailer for Skabma Snowfall’s 2023 port
PlayStation has released a new trailer for its upcoming port of Skabma Snowfall, the puzzle adventure game inspired by indigenous Sámi culture. While a release window hasn’t been confirmed, a port for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is expected in 2023. Skabma Snowfall is available now on...
Who Is He: Let Me Out is coming to PC and consoles soon
Who Is He: Let Me Out is an upcoming indie mystery puzzle video game developed and published by 4Happy Studio, an Indonesia-based developer. In this game, players will take on the role of Alvin, a 10-year-old indigo child. Alvin is on a journey to search for his mother while he attempts to escape Mata Koetjhing, an ancient Javanese village. Get a glimpse of Who Is He: Let Me Out’s features in a new reveal trailer, courtesy of PID Games’ Youtube channel:
Project New World Tier List – All Best Fruits (December 2022)
Roblox Project New World is an experience developed by Holy Developer Council for the platform. In this game, you will be playing as either a Marine or a Pirate in this game based off of the anime and manga One Piece. Find powerful Devil Fruits to increase your abilities and see if you can become the master of all the seas! If you want to know which of these fruits is the best, we’ve got a Project New World Tier List that will get you started.
Sea Destiny Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Sea Destiny is an experience developed by EINSOFT – STUDIO for the platform. In this game, you will be exploring the world of the anime and manga, One Piece. Pick your side as either a Marine or a Pirate, and try to find treasures on the various islands in the ocean. Find powerful Devil Fruits to increase your abilities and see if you can become the master of all the seas!
How to get a cast in Maple Hospital
Roblox Maple Hospital is a roleplaying game that will allow you to play-act as different roles that you would find in a hospital. These roles include director, supervisor, security, paramedic, surgeon, doctor, nurse, patient, and resident! That means you can do just about anything you want involving the medical field. Grab a friend or play with people you meet in game and have the ultimate hospital fantasy! If you want to know how you can get a cast in the game, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
