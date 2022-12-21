ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Brownlow: New friends for Duke, UNC, old foe for NC State in this week's bowl games

Bowl season is here in the ACC! Well, it's been here for awhile. But not yet in the Triangle. Two teams will be facing an opponent for the first time, while the other will see an old ACC foe. Duke will kick things off (well, maybe not literally; depends on the coin toss) on Wednesday against UCF for the first time ever, while that night at 8pm, UNC will take on Oregon for the first-ever meeting between those two. Then on Friday, NC State will face an old friend (or enemy, if you'd rather) in former ACC foe Maryland. Which Triangle teams will end the season on a good note? How will opt-outs and the transfer portal play roles? Let's find out!
RALEIGH, NC
C.B. Aycock downs Athens Drive in OT, 58-55

Creedmoor, N.C. — The C.B. Aycock Golden Falcons beat the Athens Drive Jaguars in the first round in the navy bracket of the South Granville Holiday Invitational in Creedmoor on Tuesday. The Golden Falcons got a late bucket to force overtime against the 4A Jaguars, and after Athens Drive...
RALEIGH, NC
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag. The response was large, with...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Crews responds to fire at Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary. Buck Jones Road was lined with first responders and flashing lights, and at least one firetruck's ladder was extended to the third floor of the motel.
CARY, NC
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
RALEIGH, NC
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
RALEIGH, NC
Durham police investigate deadly shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. Officers responded to a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and woman had been shot. The man was taken to the...
DURHAM, NC
Publix deals Dec. 26 - Jan. 1: Black eyed peas, greens, pork loin, Eckrich Smoked Sausage, Mrs. T's Pierogies

Publix has new sales through Jan. 1 including celery, Black Eyed Peas, pork loin, Eckrich Smoked Sausage, Mrs. T's Pierogies, Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted Bread and more. These deals are based on the online ad preview on the Publix website for a Raleigh, NC location. Some prices may vary in other stores. You may want to check your ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price.
RALEIGH, NC
Christmas tree recycling now available in Wake County

You might be wondering, 'What's the point of recycling my Christmas tree?' In Wake County, recycled Christmas trees will be turned into mulch for the county's parks and hiking trails. Wake County has several drop-off sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree. These drop-off sites will be available until...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Give your Christmas tree a second life: Recycle

When you are ready to be rid of your real Christmas tree, you can give it a second life. Recycling programs turn trees into mulch to be used in public parks and trails. Wake County has several drop-off sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree. They are accepting trees – with tinsel, lights and decorations removed – through Jan. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
