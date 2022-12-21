Notre Dame Signs Wide Receiver Jaden Greathouse

Notre Dame has signed star Texas wide receiver Jaden Greathouse

Notre Dame has officially landed Jaden Greathouse, one of the best winners and most productive players in the country the last three seasons.

Hometown/High School : Austin, Texas / Westlake

Height/Weight : 6-2, 210

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 5.0

Recruited By : Chansi Stuckey, Tommy Rees

Offers : Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Arkansas, South Carolina, TCU, Baylor, Mississippi State, Baylor, West Virginia, Arizona State, Kansas

2022 Stats : 51 catches, 915 yards, 10 TD, 19.1 YPR, 4 TD

2021 Stats : 65 catches, 1,260 yards, 20 TD

2020 Stats : 69 catches, 1,145 yards, 16.6 YPC, 13 TD

2019 Stats : 47 catches, 715 yards, 15.2 YPC, 10 TD

Career Stats : 232 catches, 4,035 yards, 53 TD, 19.1 YPR 4 TD, 58 total TD

Honors : MaxPreps first team preseason All-American. Texas District 26-6A Co-Offensive MVP (2021), MaxPreps Sophomore All-American (2020), Texas District 25-6A Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year (2019), Three time Texas 6A state champion

Player Comp : JuJu Smith Schuster, USC

RECRUITING RANKINGS

SI99 : No. 83 overall - No. 15 WR

Rivals : 4-star - No. 85 overall - No. 13 WR

ESPN : 4-star - No. 122 overall - No. 4 TE-H

On3 : 4-star - No. 162 overall - No. 22 WR

247Sports : 4-star - No. 34 WR

Composite : 4-star - No. 133 overall - No. 22 WR

NOTRE DAME FIT

Greathouse is a true do-it-all player, which makes him a great complement to the class and gives OC Tommy Rees a very versatile weapon. Greathouse has the strength and ball skills to be a high volume boundary receiver, and he has the playmaking skills with the ball to play to the field. What makes Greathouse unique is that despite his size, he's very good with the ball in his hands, and his strength + route running skills + football IQ also could allow him to dominate in the slot. That will allow the Irish coaches to find a home for him very early, because they don't have to fit him into a spot, they can fit him wherever there is the greatest need and then figure out ways to get him the football.

BREAKING DOWN GREATHOUSE

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting : "You would be hard pressed to find a more accomplished wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class. Greathouse brings a smooth athletic profile with an attention to detail as a route runner, big frame, strong hands and physicality. It is his competitiveness and confidence that separate him. The Texas star should provide an immediate boost early in his career.

John Garcia Jr : "Big, long and lean frame reminiscent of a Claypool or Floyd type at Notre Dame. Comfortable in all settings and situations with vast experience as four-year varsity starter. Displays great urgency and top-end speed relative to immense frame, presenting matchup issue for smaller or slower defender alike. Return skills highlight comfort and physicality as a runner after the catch, with enough elusiveness to make plays in chunks. Length and basketball background translates to wide catch radius and easy ball skills at the catch point."

Westlake Head Coach Tony Salazar : "Jaden really checks all the boxes you would want. He practices just as hard as he plays in the game. I think that’s why you see the results he has had. There’s no off switch for how hard he works. The work ethic he brings is just unmatched. We had to force him to take a little break. We have all had breaks but he just never wants to stop. Jaden is just an amazing kid. The name on the front of the Jersey has always been more important to him than the one on the back.” - Tony Salazar

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter