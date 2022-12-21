ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Brownlow: New friends for Duke, UNC, old foe for NC State in this week's bowl games

Bowl season is here in the ACC! Well, it's been here for awhile. But not yet in the Triangle. Two teams will be facing an opponent for the first time, while the other will see an old ACC foe. Duke will kick things off (well, maybe not literally; depends on the coin toss) on Wednesday against UCF for the first time ever, while that night at 8pm, UNC will take on Oregon for the first-ever meeting between those two. Then on Friday, NC State will face an old friend (or enemy, if you'd rather) in former ACC foe Maryland. Which Triangle teams will end the season on a good note? How will opt-outs and the transfer portal play roles? Let's find out!
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Heels head west for Holiday Bowl

The North Carolina football team has been selected to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl against Oregon. The Tar Heels will appear in a bowl game for the fourth year in a row and the 37th time in program history. Carolina finished the regular season with a 9-4 overall...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames

After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham police investigate deadly shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. Officers responded to a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and woman had been shot. The man was taken to the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy