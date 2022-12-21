Read full article on original website
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brownlow: New friends for Duke, UNC, old foe for NC State in this week's bowl games
Bowl season is here in the ACC! Well, it's been here for awhile. But not yet in the Triangle. Two teams will be facing an opponent for the first time, while the other will see an old ACC foe. Duke will kick things off (well, maybe not literally; depends on the coin toss) on Wednesday against UCF for the first time ever, while that night at 8pm, UNC will take on Oregon for the first-ever meeting between those two. Then on Friday, NC State will face an old friend (or enemy, if you'd rather) in former ACC foe Maryland. Which Triangle teams will end the season on a good note? How will opt-outs and the transfer portal play roles? Let's find out!
Heels head west for Holiday Bowl
The North Carolina football team has been selected to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl against Oregon. The Tar Heels will appear in a bowl game for the fourth year in a row and the 37th time in program history. Carolina finished the regular season with a 9-4 overall...
Riding 8-4 record, Duke readies for bowl return in Elko's first season
Duke is set to make its 15th bowl appearance when it faces off against UCF (9-4, 6-2 AAC) on Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Wednesday will mark the first meeting on the gridiron between...
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
Flight delays, cancellations so bad at RDU that some opt for bus, car to get to their destination
RALEIGH, N.C. — Drifts of snow several feet deep and bone-chilling cold across the country wreaked havoc on holiday travel, canceling flights, delaying others and leaving people stranded in airports across the country on the day after Christmas. At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where the weather outside was a balmy...
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
Another antisemitic banner: Hanukkah bookended by messages of hate in Moore County
CAMERON, N.C. — The Jewish community in Moore County is calling for a vigorous investigation after two banners with messages of hate were found hanging above a highway over the past few weeks. The first banner appeared mere hours before the start of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, hanging on...
Antisemitic banner seen hanging from Moore County bridge on second to last day of Hanukkah
An antisemitic banner was seen hanging from a bridge in Moore County Sunday morning, on the second to last day of Hanukkah. The banner could be seen on the bridge on Pineywood Church Road going over Route 1. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is currently in possession of the sign...
Mom of North Carolina 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she's asking people to drive by and show support.
Driver hits car driven by off-duty deputy; U.S. 13 closed in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. — U.S. Highway 13 is closed in both directions in Cumberland County after a fatal crash involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy. The deputy will be OK, sources tell WRAL News, but the other driver died in the crash. Sources say the other driver, whom troopers believe was...
Deadly crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 1 car in flames
After 9 p.m. Sunday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Atlantic Avenue. Salieu Njie, 64, was driving on Atlantic Avenue, approaching the intersection of Atlantic Springs Road, when he drove over a sheet of ice and lost control of his car. Njie hit another car before his car hit a tree and burst into flames.
Durham police investigate deadly shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. Officers responded to a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that a man and woman had been shot. The man was taken to the...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
Cumberland County detectives look for Parkton man with information about deadly shooting
PARKTON, N.C. — On Friday at 9:55 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. Deputies discovered the body of Romello Raykel Lilly, 21, who had been shot and killed. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are...
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
Injuries reported after Interstate 40 crash closes lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes were closed on Interstate 40 in Alamance County after a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143 near Exit 143 for Alamance Road/NC 62. The closure began at around 2:33 p.m., and maps showed around four miles […]
