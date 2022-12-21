Read full article on original website
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Cardiff (Mon)
Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Monday, 26 December Kick off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales (also available on Sounds, Sport & Radio Wales Extra), the BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC
Indian Premier League: England's Sam Curran becomes most expensive IPL player
England's Sam Curran has become the most expensive auction buy in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being bought by Punjab Kings for £1.85m. Six franchises made a bid for the 24-year-old all-rounder before Punjab were eventually successful. Yorkshire's Harry Brook has been sold to Sunrisers...
England recalls Stuart Broad for test series in New Zealand
LONDON (AP) — Experienced bowler Stuart Broad has been recalled to England’s squad for the two-test series in New Zealand while rising star Rehan Ahmed will not make the trip. The 36-year-old Broad is back after missing the recent 3-0 test series sweep in Pakistan for the birth...
BBC
Premiership Rugby: London Irish 29-20 Saracens
Tries: Hassell-Collins, Cunningham-South Cons: Jackson 2 Pens: Jackson 5. Tries: Pifeleti, Maitland Cons: Farrell 2 Pens: Farrell 2. London Irish survived a spell with just 12 men to hand Saracens their first Premiership defeat of the campaign in an absorbing contest. Ollie Hassell-Collins and Chandler Cunningham-South crossed for Irish and...
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
‘Welcome back, Mister!’: Claudio Ranieri makes managerial return at Cagliari
Claudio Ranieri has returned to life in the dugout with Cagliari, who have appointed him as head coach on a contract until June 2025. The Serie B club announced the news on Friday, some 31 years after he first left the club, with Ranieri saying: “We are bound by mutual respect and love.”
BBC
Euro 2022: The inside story of England's win, as told by the Lionesses
Watch Lionesses: Champions of Europe on BBC iPlayer. A new BBC film reveals the inside story of England's fairytale success at Euro 2022 - told by the players involved. In July, England made history by winning their first major women's tournament. The circumstances in which it happened - with a final against Germany at Wembley, could not have been more perfect.
BBC
Cameron Archer: Preston boss Ryan Lowe confirms interest in Aston Villa striker
Preston manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed the club wants to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer for another loan spell. The England Under-21 international scored seven times in 20 appearances for North End on loan last season. Lowe said that Preston are in the market for two new signings in...
BBC
Ed Slater: Former lock takes encouragement from support ahead of Slater Cup
Former Gloucester and Leicester lock Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), says he feels "encouragement and pride" ahead of the first Slater Cup. The 34-year-old retired from rugby this summer after being given the diagnosis. His two former sides meet on Saturday in the Premiership and...
SB Nation
Leicester vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Foxes defeated MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and so did Newcastle facing Bournemouth last Wednesday. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, will meet next Monday, and will do so once more in the second week of January after the next-round draw wanted it that way.
SB Nation
Klopp Downplays Impact Of Impending Julian Ward Departure
When Michael Edwards stepped down after a superb run as Liverpool FC’s Sporting Director, most people seemed cautiously optimistic that Julian Ward, his handpicked replacement, would be able to carry the torch as Liverpool looked to retool to stay competitive. So, it was quite a shock last month when news broke that Ward would step down from the role this coming summer.
BBC
Sheffield United prospective takeover affects everything, says Paul Heckingbottom
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says a prospective takeover of the club will impact on their January transfer plans. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah is in talks with an unnamed buyer. It comes just six months after American businessman Henry Mauriss failed in a bid to take over...
BBC
Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder could return this season after surgery
Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could return from a serious ankle injury before the end of the season. The 23-year-old had an operation on the injury picked up in the draw at Hull on Saturday. Embleton sustained the damage in a high challenge on Ryan Woods which also earned him a...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), more than they had in their final 15 under Steven Gerrard (W2 D5 L8). They're looking to win three in a row for the first time since March. No Premier League fixture has been won by the...
This major champion believes his COVID-born tour could become a major feeder league
He may officially be classed as a senior in golfing terms but Paul Lawrie is not one to kick back and doze off. With the kind of tireless energy that those Duracell bunnies used to display in adverts for long-lasting batteries, the 53-year-old keeps on going with all manner of endeavors and enterprises. And it’s not just golf that enjoys his presence. This week, in his native Aberdeen, Scotland, the 1999 Open champion will be on the tennis court sidelines as a guest coach to the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie, in the Battle of the Brits.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Locatelli, Fofana, Mendy, Mudryk, Rabiot
England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been...
BBC
Prince Harry and Meghan criticise the Sun's Jeremy Clarkson apology
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have criticised the Sun's apology over a column by Jeremy Clarkson as "nothing more than a PR stunt". The column, in which Clarkson said he hated Meghan "on a cellular level", received more than 20,000 complaints. A spokesperson for the couple accused the Sun...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
