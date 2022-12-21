ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

snntv.com

Self Defense Class Goal is to Help Others During The Holiday

Sarasota- (SNN) Clark's Self Defense offers a free class every holiday season to give people the opportunity to learn how to protect themselves. Clark's Self Defense owner Derek Clark for was introduced to karate and Brazilian jiu-jitsu at eight years old and became teachers other kids a years later. "I...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

SPD working to better serve the communities they protect

Sarasota City Police Officers are working more diligently to better serve the communities they protect. Once such initiative is called Racial Intelligence Training. "One of the things we thought was very important, you don’t know where you are going unless you know your past. We thought it was very important to ingratiate our young officers right from the start with the elders in our community. I like to call them the heavy hitters," said Police Chief Rex Troche.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

How to stay warm, without creating a fire hazard

SARASOTA - Frigid air and low temperatures are expected on the Suncoast this weekend and while there are plenty of ways to keep warm, you should do so without creating a fire hazard. “Christmas day is going to be in the 50s and we haven’t actually had a high in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Low temperatures and farming on the Suncoast

Freeze warnings are causing farmers to do a lot of extra work for their crops in order to keep them alive. Due to the cold conditions, farmers are worried their crops won’t survive. President of Sarasota Farmers Market Justin Banister says farmers are having to cover their crops. “It’s...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Suncoast residents set their New Year's resolutions

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The holidays are a time of reflection. As 2022 comes to a close, we remember the highs and also set goals for the new year. SNN went to the weekly farmers market in Downtown Sarasota to find out what residents are looking forward to most. "I...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Preparing for holiday travel chaos on the Suncoast

SARASOTA - “It’s going to be a very busy period, we estimate about 240,000 passengers over the period December 21st to January 2nd," said President and Chief Executive Officer of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Rick Piccolo. With several flights coming in and out of the Sarasota Bradenton...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Gulfstream roundabout now open to traffic

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA (SNN TV) - It's finally here: the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41 in downtown Sarasota is open to traffic. Drivers can now go north or south on 41 or head east on Gulfstream to the Ringling Bridge. The Herald-Tribune reports you can exit east on Gulfstream, but you can't enter the roundabout from that location.
SARASOTA, FL

