Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles
Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash took place in Erie County in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike on Friday (December 23), according to the department.
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
Ice Storm Coats Western Oregon
Sleet and freezing rain are making driving dangerous today, which is supposed to be the busiest travel day before Christmas. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. Conditions are expected to warm above freezing on Saturday, except for the Columbia River Gorge which will remain icy longer.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is fully embracing the start of winter as below freezing temperatures are set to hit the state later this week. Freezing cold temperatures and wind chills will move into North Carolina over the weekend, with the state experiencing some of the coldest temps in recent memory, per WCNC. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several North Carolina counties and Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency ahead of the approaching "arctic mass" to activate emergency operation and assist in transporting critical supplies to areas in need.
State Power Grid Holding Up During Cold Weather
So far the Texas power grid is handling the severe cold snap, even though power usage in the state on Thursday was slightly higher than expected. The chairman of the Public Utility Commission declared on Wednesday that the grid was "ready and reliable" ahead of the arctic blast. No widespread outages have resulted, and the live dashboard on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas web site shows supply well ahead of demand by several thousand megawatts. ERCOT projects the state's peak power demand will be on Friday morning.
