Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
penbaypilot.com
Maine Farmland Trust recognizes six farms with Paul Birdsall Awards for PFAS advocacy
BELFAST — At its recent Annual Meeting, Maine Farmland Trust (MFT) honored farmers from six farms with Paul Birdsall Awards. The recipients include Nell Finnigan and Justin Morace of Ironwood Farm (Albion), Scott and Ashlee McCormick of McCormick Family Farm (Jackson), Brendan and Katia Holmes of Misty Brook Farm (Albion), Adrienne Lee and Ken Lamson of New Beat Farm (Knox), Adam Nordell and Johanna Davis of Songbird Farm (Unity), and Fred and Laura Stone of Stoneridge Farm (Arundel).
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
mainebiz.biz
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
foxbangor.com
Washington County Fires
WASHINGTON COUNTY– It’s been a busy 24 hours for firefighters in Washington County. Last night crews from multiple towns were called to a structure fire at 91 Court Street in Machias. That house is still standing but was heavily damaged. Firefighters were on the scene all night trying...
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
wabi.tv
Seven displaced following Bangor fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
foxbangor.com
Bank robbery suspect in court
BANGOR —A man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor this week made his first court appearance today. It was Tuesday afternoon when authorities say Donovan Steen, 32, held up the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway, making off with a still undisclosed amount of cash. In court on Friday...
Authorities Say Body Found By Busy Bangor Shopping Center Thursday Morning
An already bustling part of Bangor was a buzz with more activity and police presence than usual Thursday morning, as authorities were called to the Airport Mall Complex off Union Street in Bangor for the report of a dead body in the field next to the building. Bangor PD's Public...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast City Wharf temporarily closed due to flooding
BELFAST — The City of Belfast has temporarily closed the Belfast City Wharf to through traffic to keep folks safe and allow for City Public Works crews to respond to the flooding. In a Dec. 23, 1 p.m., news release, the City advised that while Nautilus is still open,...
What Should You Prepare For With Coming Pre-Christmas Storm?
Batten down the hatches and bring in the inflatables!. It's time to take a few steps and prep for what forecasters and power companies are saying could be a doozy of a pre-Christmas storm here in Maine. Just what everyone needs at the busiest time of the year, right?. Thursday...
Ellsworth attorney disbarred after allegedly taking $189,000 from a client’s estate
Christopher J. Whalley, was disbarred Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. Photo by Fred J. Field. Suspended Ellsworth attorney Christopher J. Whalley was disbarred Monday following a state disciplinary investigation for allegedly transferring more than half of a client’s estate to his law office’s bank accounts.
foxbangor.com
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
wabi.tv
Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
WGME
Maine mother sentenced to 47 years for beating 3-year-old son to death
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Stockton Springs mother was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday for beating her 3-year-old son, Maddox Williams, to death last year, according to the Bangor Daily News. Jessica Trefethen was convicted of depraved indifference murder in October. The Maine Attorney General's Office had asked...
Ellsworth American
Maurice Clifford Patten Jr.
Maurice Clifford Patten Jr., 93, passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. He was born in Ellsworth, June 10, 1929, the son of Maurice Clifford and Lillian M. (Matters) Patten Sr.
