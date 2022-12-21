ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Maine Farmland Trust recognizes six farms with Paul Birdsall Awards for PFAS advocacy

BELFAST — At its recent Annual Meeting, Maine Farmland Trust (MFT) honored farmers from six farms with Paul Birdsall Awards. The recipients include Nell Finnigan and Justin Morace of Ironwood Farm (Albion), Scott and Ashlee McCormick of McCormick Family Farm (Jackson), Brendan and Katia Holmes of Misty Brook Farm (Albion), Adrienne Lee and Ken Lamson of New Beat Farm (Knox), Adam Nordell and Johanna Davis of Songbird Farm (Unity), and Fred and Laura Stone of Stoneridge Farm (Arundel).
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline

MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant

Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
Washington County Fires

WASHINGTON COUNTY– It’s been a busy 24 hours for firefighters in Washington County. Last night crews from multiple towns were called to a structure fire at 91 Court Street in Machias. That house is still standing but was heavily damaged. Firefighters were on the scene all night trying...
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
Seven displaced following Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
Bank robbery suspect in court

BANGOR —A man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor this week made his first court appearance today. It was Tuesday afternoon when authorities say Donovan Steen, 32, held up the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway, making off with a still undisclosed amount of cash. In court on Friday...
Belfast City Wharf temporarily closed due to flooding

BELFAST — The City of Belfast has temporarily closed the Belfast City Wharf to through traffic to keep folks safe and allow for City Public Works crews to respond to the flooding. In a Dec. 23, 1 p.m., news release, the City advised that while Nautilus is still open,...
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
Maurice Clifford Patten Jr.

Maurice Clifford Patten Jr., 93, passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital. He was born in Ellsworth, June 10, 1929, the son of Maurice Clifford and Lillian M. (Matters) Patten Sr.
ELLSWORTH, ME

