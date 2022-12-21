ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

LB Derion Gullette Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o16Bg_0jq510GB00

2023 linebacker Derion Gullette has officially signed his letter of intent with the Texas Longhorns.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have officially secured a signature from 2023 Teague (TX) linebacker Derion Gullette, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

After officially visiting Austin on June 24, Gullette announced his commitment to Texas on Aug. 5, choosing the Longhorns over teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and more.

As a junior, Gullette recorded 125 total tackles and five tackles for loss. He was the first August commitment for the Longhorns.

The Texas coaching staff made Gullette a priority from the jump. He was ruled out of his senior season due to a knee injury he suffered during a pickup basketball game, but that did not steer the Longhorns from keeping Gullette a priority on their defensive board.

Gullette excels on defense, has proven skills on both offense and special teams. He was a Waco Tribune Super Centex first-team selection at receiver and was a Class 3A first-team all-state for both punter and receiver, per the Texas Sportswriters Association.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy