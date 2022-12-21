OL Jaydon Chatman Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

2023 offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman has officially signed his letter of intent with the Texas Longhorns.

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have officially secured a signature from 2023 Harker Heights (TX) offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Chatman committed to the Longhorns on June 26 over other impressive programs likw LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Houston, Tennessee and Texas Tech. He officially visited the Forty Acres on June 24, just two days before he announced his pledge.

Standing 6-4 and weighing in at 300 pounds, Chatman projects on the interior of the offensive line. He was named a Texas District 12-6A first-team selection in 2021 as a junior.

Chatman is also a two-sport star for Harker Heights and won the 2021 Texas District 12-6A championship in shotput.

Chatman was the 13th commitment for the 2023 class for Sarkisian and the second offensive lineman overall at the time of his pledge. There's potential he could be one of the key building blocks on an offensive line that will be protecting Texas' top 2023 commit, Isidore Newman (LA) quarterback Arch Manning.

