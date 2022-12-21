Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
thecomeback.com
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
thecomeback.com
Travis Hunter makes startling accusation against Florida State
When five-star cornerback Travis Hunter announced he was hitting the transfer portal, you knew several schools would be knocking at his door even though he was almost certainly going to follow his former coach, Deion Sanders, to Colorado. And that’s exactly what he did. However, Hunter made an accusation...
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
atozsports.com
Why Kirby Smart now looks foolish for the comments he made after Georgia beat Tennessee earlier this season
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart might be on the verge of winning his second straight national championship, but that didn’t stop him from looking foolish this week because of some comments he made earlier this season. After Georgia beat the Tennessee Vols in early November, Smart bragged to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
thecomeback.com
Ryan Day issues clear statement on recruit tampering
Early National Signing Day came and went, and the Ohio State Buckeyes were once again winners. The Buckeyes netted a top-five consensus rated class. That’s good news for any program, but Ohio State could have climbed higher if they hadn’t lost numerous blue-chip recruits to everybody from Alabama to Oregon.
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program
Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to D.J. Uiagalelei transfer destination
D.J. Uiagalelei, who has been the starting quarterback at Clemson over the last two seasons, has reportedly found a new home. After spending the first three years of his college career in the Southeast, Uiagalelei will finish his college tenure in the opposite corner of the United States, the Northwest, at Oregon State.
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
Top Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Job
Alabama will reportedly lose an assistant coach after the Sugar Bowl. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Texas is hiring Drew Svoboda as its associate head coach and special teams coordinator. He served as Nick Saban's special assistant this year after joining the Crimson Tide as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2021.
Top SEC Wide Receiver Announces Transfer To Rival SEC School
Georgia poached another prominent wide receiver from an SEC adversary. Mississippi State's leading wide receiver, Rara Thomas, committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday. Later that day, Missouri's top wideout decided to join him. Dominic Lovett revealed his choice to transfer to Georgia by posting an Instagram photo of him sitting...
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave
When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
No. 9 Overall Recruit David Hicks Announces Commitment
2023 five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been mulling offers from all corners of the country for the past few years. But this week he finally made a decision. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Hicks has committed to and officially signed with Texas A&M. The signing makes Hicks the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class along with star running back Rueben Owens.
