Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George

When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
Travis Hunter makes startling accusation against Florida State

When five-star cornerback Travis Hunter announced he was hitting the transfer portal, you knew several schools would be knocking at his door even though he was almost certainly going to follow his former coach, Deion Sanders, to Colorado. And that’s exactly what he did. However, Hunter made an accusation...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones

Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
BOULDER, CO
Ryan Day issues clear statement on recruit tampering

Early National Signing Day came and went, and the Ohio State Buckeyes were once again winners. The Buckeyes netted a top-five consensus rated class. That’s good news for any program, but Ohio State could have climbed higher if they hadn’t lost numerous blue-chip recruits to everybody from Alabama to Oregon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program

Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
SYRACUSE, NY
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
College football world reacts to D.J. Uiagalelei transfer destination

D.J. Uiagalelei, who has been the starting quarterback at Clemson over the last two seasons, has reportedly found a new home. After spending the first three years of his college career in the Southeast, Uiagalelei will finish his college tenure in the opposite corner of the United States, the Northwest, at Oregon State.
CORVALLIS, OR
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal

LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
GEORGIA STATE
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls

Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
LINCOLN, NE
Top Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Job

Alabama will reportedly lose an assistant coach after the Sugar Bowl. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Texas is hiring Drew Svoboda as its associate head coach and special teams coordinator. He served as Nick Saban's special assistant this year after joining the Crimson Tide as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Top SEC Wide Receiver Announces Transfer To Rival SEC School

Georgia poached another prominent wide receiver from an SEC adversary. Mississippi State's leading wide receiver, Rara Thomas, committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday. Later that day, Missouri's top wideout decided to join him. Dominic Lovett revealed his choice to transfer to Georgia by posting an Instagram photo of him sitting...
ATHENS, GA
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
No. 9 Overall Recruit David Hicks Announces Commitment

2023 five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been mulling offers from all corners of the country for the past few years. But this week he finally made a decision. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Hicks has committed to and officially signed with Texas A&M. The signing makes Hicks the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class along with star running back Rueben Owens.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
