2023 Ram TRX Havoc Edition Is Another $100K Truck, Now in Yellow

By Lewin Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqUMR_0jq50u8300 Ram

The new 2023 Ram TRX Havoc Edition is a big, powerful truck in a brand-new color.

The Ram TRX stands mighty at the top of the performance pickup world. It’s currently the quickest mass-produced pickup on the market, while also having the highest top speed and the most power, too. That’s courtesy of its 6.2-liter supercharged V8, good for 702 horsepower. As for the new Havoc Edition, it aims to offer a series of personalization options for those wanting a more unique super-fast pickup truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOPrF_0jq50u8300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtgSy_0jq50u8300
Ram

To that end, the headline feature of the Havoc Edition is the bold Baja Yellow exterior paint. Buyers are also treated to a graphics pack, 18-inch all-black wheels, a dual-pane sunroof, and cab-mounted brake light. Inside, the interior gets “Prowler Yellow” accent stitching to fit the theme, along with various badges and carbon fiber accents in the dash.

There’s also a “Havoc Edition” badge smack-bang in the middle of the center console. It lists the truck’s engine specs and power output, along with the rated boost level (11 psi, who knew?).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCfMH_0jq50u8300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWWRM_0jq50u8300
Ram

The truck is also upgraded with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group. This is usually a $10,995 option on 2023 models. It features a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, accent lighting in the front doors, and a leather-and-suede finished flat-bottom steering wheel. Other equipment includes power adjustable pedals and driver’s seat with memory, a surround-view camera system, and ventilated front and rear seats.

Safety features are also included on the special edition model, with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking systems fitted, too. The Bed Utility group is specified as well, including cargo tie-downs, a bed step, and spray-in bedliner for added usability on tough and dirty jobs.

The Havoc Edition is a classic move straight out of the Ram playbook. The company has previously dabbled with such “special editions” before. As an example, the earlier Ram TRX Ignition Edition paired a daring shade of orange with remarkably similar graphics to the new Havoc Edition. It also got the same TRX Level 2 Equipment Package, and was built in a limited run of 875 trucks. It even featured a special badge on the center console, too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIk0z_0jq50u8300
“Wait, don’t be fooled! It’s just a regular Ram TRX with Baja Yellow paint! It still embodies all the stereotypes it did before!” Screengrab/The Simpsons

Pricing for the Havoc Edition starts at $106,445 including destination charges. It’s a fair chunk of change to pay for a pickup truck, any way you slice it. Fundamentally, outside of the stickers and yellow paint, it’s not really offering anything that you can’t specify on a regular Ram TRX anyway. Regardless, Ram has indicated they’re available in “very limited quantities.” If Baja Yellow is your color, get on to your dealer soon. The Havoc Edition is set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2023.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com

