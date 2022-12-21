ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang, OK

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: ATH Jacobe Johnson

By Ryan Chapman
 4 days ago

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Jacobe Johnson

Hometown: Mustang, OK

Height: 6-3

Weight: 183

Position: DB

School: Mustang High School

Evaluation: Oklahoma landed a coveted two-sport star out of its own back yard in Jacobe Johnson. Regardless of if he’s on the football field or a basketball court, Johnson’s explosive athleticism jumps off the page. On the gridiron, he led Mustang High School as both a receiver and defensive back. Johnson is fluid in the open field and incredibly comfortable with the ball in his hand, but was almost a victim of his own success defensively. Opponents rarely threw in his direction, unwilling to put the ball at risk. But still Johnson showed he’s physical at the line of scrimmage with opposing wide receivers, and he was always more than willing to attack the ball carrier and step up to hit on defense.Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Jacobe Johnson Highlights (; 2:12)

