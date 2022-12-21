ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: OL Logan Howland

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRYZJ_0jq50rTs00

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Logan Howland

Hometown: Princeton, NJ

Height: 6-7

Weight: 280

Position: OT

School: Hun School

Evaluation: A converted tight end, Logan Howland is a promising project for OU strength coach Jerry Schmidt and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Howland’s height and wingspan will serve him well at offensive tackle as he continues to fill out his frame. The Princeton native is light on his feet as expected of a tight end, but has shown the power necessary to fire off the football and win at the point of attack. With Tyler Guyton and Jacob Sexton in line to contribute at tackle next season, Howland should have plenty of time to bulk up and work under Bedenbaugh, polishing off his technique as his career progresses in Norman.

Logan Howland Highlights (; 2:17)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
wdnonline.com

Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy