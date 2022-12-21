In-State Offensive Tackle Wes Tucker Signs With Baylor Bears

Tucker, a three-star prospect from Argyle, joins a stacked offensive line recruiting class.

After committing to Baylor in June, three-star offensive tackle Wes Tucker signed with the Bears on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Tucker, a 6-foot-4 1/2, 260-pound prospect out of Argyle (TX), held offers from Texas Tech, Kansas State and Kansas, among others. He has experience playing both guard and tackle, but could stick on the edge for the Bears.

Tucker’s junior season was cut short by injury, but he came back stronger than ever, earning unanimous District 3-5A Division II Offensive Lineman of the Year honors as a senior. He helped lead Argyle’s strong rushing attack (238.3 yards per game) to a 14-1 record; the Eagles lost to eventual champion South Oak Cliff in the state semifinals, 14-6.

Tucker also competes in track and field, recording a 41-11.5 shot put in March.

Baylor’s offensive line has consistently ranked among the best in the country the past few years, and this recruiting class could help continue that tradition. Tucker entered National Signing Day as one of three offensive linemen, joining four-star tackle Isaiah Robinson (Arlington Lamar, TX) and three-star guard Sean Thompkins (Covington Newton, GA).

Offensive line coach Eric Mateos has also been busy in the transfer portal. BYU offensive tackle Campbell Barrington committed to Baylor on Dec. 13, and the Bears are also expected to contend for his brother, BYU offensive guard Clark Barrington, who entered the portal on Dec. 19. Former Baylor guard Micah Mazzccua entered the portal on Sunday.

Before the signing window opened on Wednesday, Baylor’s recruiting class was ranked No. 25 in the 247 Sports Composite. That’s third-best among new Big 12 teams, behind only TCU (No. 18) and Texas Tech (No. 24).

Follow Jackson Posey on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Baylor Bears News? Check out the SI.com team page here