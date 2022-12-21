ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game

The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude toward the Pro Bowl.
TAMPA, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions need help to make playoffs after blowout loss to Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Detroit Lions blew a chance to take command of a wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race with Saturday's loss to the Carolina Panthers; they'll need help the next two weeks if they're going to reach the postseason for the first time in six years. The Lions entered Sunday's games with a 25% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Even if they win their remaining regular season games against the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bosa believes Aldon's 49ers single-season sack record reachable

Nick Bosa set a new career high in sacks in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, but he’s nowhere near finished. While the 49ers look to ride their current eight-game winning streak for as long as possible as they head into the NFL playoffs, Bosa has a new goal in mind.
WASHINGTON STATE

