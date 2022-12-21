Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Jimmy Johnson has solution to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s interception problems
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Dak Prescott’s 2-word warning to Eagles on potential playoffs clash with Cowboys
After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs. The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but...
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Leighton Vander Esch situation with the Dallas Cowboys “the ugly” of the NFL
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
KENS 5
Former Cowboys receiver and current Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
NEW YORK — New York Jets wide receivers coach and former standout Dallas Cowboys receiver Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy...
Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.
Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game
The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude toward the Pro Bowl.
Detroit Lions need help to make playoffs after blowout loss to Carolina Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Detroit Lions blew a chance to take command of a wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race with Saturday's loss to the Carolina Panthers; they'll need help the next two weeks if they're going to reach the postseason for the first time in six years. The Lions entered Sunday's games with a 25% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Even if they win their remaining regular season games against the Chicago...
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Cowboys Rookie Involved in Car Accident
Williams was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said, as was the driver of the other car.
NBC Sports
Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
NFC East Week 16 Preview: Playoff Berths on the Line
The Giants can clinch a postseason berth with a win over Minnesota and a little help elsewhere.
NBC Sports
Roob's obs: Can't ask anymore from Minshew, what's up with Slay, more
You’re not going to beat the Cowboys turning the ball over four times. The Eagles played hard, they played tough, they played really well at times Saturday in Dallas without Jalen Hurts. But four turnovers led to 20 Dallas points and that was it. Ballgame. In the end, the...
NBC Sports
Bosa believes Aldon's 49ers single-season sack record reachable
Nick Bosa set a new career high in sacks in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, but he’s nowhere near finished. While the 49ers look to ride their current eight-game winning streak for as long as possible as they head into the NFL playoffs, Bosa has a new goal in mind.
Sources: James Harden mulling free agent return to Rockets
All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July -- if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN.
Comments / 0