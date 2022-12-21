ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Route 91 Bandit arraigned in Hartford court Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 30-year-old Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee, who FBI officials have dubbed “the Route 91 Bandit” after he allegedly robbed 14 banks along I-91, appeared in U.S. District Court in Hartford Tuesday morning. The FBI was searching for the Route 91 Bandit for over a year....
CHICOPEE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday. A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count...
PAXTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Three dead in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Springfield, MA
