Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
actionnews5.com
Woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze, Massachusetts prosecutors say
SALISBURY, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts woman is accused of killing her boyfriend by poisoning him with antifreeze. Judy Church, a 64-year-old former teacher, appeared briefly in court on Friday. Prosecutors say Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. An autopsy found deadly levels of...
Search for suspect who ran from accident in Palmer
22News has confirmed a search is taking place in Palmer for a suspect who ran from an accident.
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man accused of driving truck into Hampton restaurant waives court arraignment
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man who is facing charges after crashing his truck into a Hampton restaurant waived his arraignment Thursday. “It took me a couple of seconds to realize it was a truck,” said Hakim Said, Greg’s Bistro owner. “I thought it was an explosion at the beginning."
Georgia man arrested in Sturbridge for scheme involving Hermes bags
A man from Georgia is under arrest Friday for a scheme involving Hermes bags.
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for Chicopee hit-and-run suspect
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after a hit-and-run suspect has turned himself in after allegedly hitting and killing a man last month on Chicopee Street in Chicopee. Eric St. Andre of Springfield faced a judge on Thursday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old man...
Duo Wanted For Gunpoint Robbery Of CT Convenience Store, Police Say
Police are searching for two people after a Connecticut convenience store was robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened in New Haven County at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Milford Convenience and Tobacco, located at 784 Boston Post Road, the Milford Police Department said. Police said two male...
CT Man Brandishes Tool From Lowe's While Robbing More Than $400 In Merchandise, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was charged with robbery after allegedly stealing $447 worth of tools from Lowe's in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County reported responding to the robbery at the store, located at 311 Old Gate Lane in Milford, on Monday, Dec. 19.The Milford Police Department said Antonio …
For role in Jan. 6 insurrection, Mass. man Vincent Gillespie found guilty
A Massachusetts man was found guilty of assault in federal court Friday For his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection after evidence showed him attacking police with a shield and pulling an officer toward the violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities. Following...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
Springfield man found guilty trafficking cocaine hidden inside furniture
A Springfield man has been found guilty in a cocaine trafficking scheme at a Manhattan federal court Monday.
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
westernmassnews.com
Route 91 Bandit arraigned in Hartford court Tuesday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 30-year-old Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee, who FBI officials have dubbed “the Route 91 Bandit” after he allegedly robbed 14 banks along I-91, appeared in U.S. District Court in Hartford Tuesday morning. The FBI was searching for the Route 91 Bandit for over a year....
Leader of violent Massachusetts drug crew sentenced to prison
A Brockton man was sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other drugs throughout southeastern Massachusetts.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday. A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count...
Custom-Built Furniture Was Springfield Man's Method Of Smuggling Crack: Feds
A Springfield man could face life in prison for his role in a drug trafficking scheme that involved furniture to smuggle four tons of cocaine across international lines, federal officials said. Abel Montilla was convicted for his role in a drug trafficking organization that used custom-built furniture to ship cocaine...
Eyewitness News
Three dead in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Sheriffs cite burnout among correctional officers
A panel of Massachusetts sheriffs told lawmakers they continue to grapple with attrition and hiring slowdowns fueled in part by long hours and work conditions.
