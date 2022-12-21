More than 10,000 homes in the Houston area were without electricity early Friday afternoon as the region remained in the grips of an arctic blast. Temperatures throughout Southeast Texas dropped below freezing on Thursday and are expected to remain below 32 degrees until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston office. Meteorologist Jimmy Fowler said wind gusts between 20-30 mph are making it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the teens or lower expected through Saturday, which is Christmas Eve.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO