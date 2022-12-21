ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KHOU

Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston area plumbing companies busy responding to calls of frozen, busted pipes

HOUSTON - Plumbers across the Houston area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted frozen pipes. "It’s been crazy," said Mark Simecki, a technician with Abacus Plumbing. "We’re starting to see a high number of calls come in. The switchboard is full. We don’t have the power to get to all of them. We’re having to prioritize."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Wind from arctic blast left thousands of Houstonians without power

HOUSTON — Wind from the arctic blast knocked power from thousands of Houston homes leaving them in the cold for hours overnight on Thursday, according to CenterPoint Energy. The work to restore power continued Friday with the cold air expected to stick around the Houston area for a few more days.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
DEER PARK, TX
fox26houston.com

Problems caused by the arctic blast

With Houston locked into another night of freezing temperatures, plumbers prepare for a lot for a lot of calls on busted pipes. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff speaks to plumbers about the issues they're already seeing.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County Pct. 4 giving out $20 Lyft Credit for safe holiday rides

HOUSTON - It's important to remain safe for the holidays, which means no drinking and driving, and Harris County police are doing their part to curb drunk driving. Harris County Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman's Office announced they partnered with the Texas Department of Transportation to keep the holidays safe.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip

HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Christmas forecast: Frigid temperatures as thousands cope with power outages

More than 10,000 homes in the Houston area were without electricity early Friday afternoon as the region remained in the grips of an arctic blast. Temperatures throughout Southeast Texas dropped below freezing on Thursday and are expected to remain below 32 degrees until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston office. Meteorologist Jimmy Fowler said wind gusts between 20-30 mph are making it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the teens or lower expected through Saturday, which is Christmas Eve.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022

In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now

Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
HOUSTON, TX

