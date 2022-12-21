Magic vs. Rockets GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic faces the Houston Rockets on the road Wednesday night. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (11-21) is looking to get back in the win column tonight against the struggling Houston Rockets (9-21).

The Magic saw its six-game win streak snapped Monday night in a one-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have lost three straight games after beating the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns in back-to-back contests.

The Rockets hope they can find the same success they had in the first meeting of the season series on Nov. 7, where Houston won 134-127 in Orlando by shooting lights out.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game in Houston ...

Magic vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 21 Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Rockets Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets

Garrison Mathews (OUT - illness)

Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - ankle)

Magic vs. Rockets Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

Houston Rockets

PG Kevin Porter Jr.

SG Jalen Green

SF Eric Gordon

PF Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

