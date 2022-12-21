ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic vs. Rockets GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgT36_0jq50jfI00

The Orlando Magic faces the Houston Rockets on the road Wednesday night. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (11-21) is looking to get back in the win column tonight against the struggling Houston Rockets (9-21).

The Magic saw its six-game win streak snapped Monday night in a one-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have lost three straight games after beating the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns in back-to-back contests.

The Rockets hope they can find the same success they had in the first meeting of the season series on Nov. 7, where Houston won 134-127 in Orlando by shooting lights out.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game in Houston ...

Magic vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Time: 8:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Rockets Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets

  • Garrison Mathews (OUT - illness)
  • Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - ankle)

Magic vs. Rockets Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • PG Markelle Fultz
  • SG Franz Wagner
  • SF Bol Bol
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Moe Wagner

Houston Rockets

  • PG Kevin Porter Jr.
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Eric Gordon
  • PF Jabari Smith
  • C Alperen Sengun

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he's transferring to Oregon St

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson’s starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. “Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing himself in a Beavers uniform. No. 17 Oregon State (10-3) used a two-quarterback system in its 30-3 victory over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. Starter Ben Gulbranson was told beforehand that Tristan Gebbia would get at least two series. Gulbranson didn’t let the decision faze him, completing 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He was named game MVP.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions need help to make playoffs after blowout loss to Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Detroit Lions blew a chance to take command of a wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race with Saturday's loss to the Carolina Panthers; they'll need help the next two weeks if they're going to reach the postseason for the first time in six years. The Lions entered Sunday's games with a 25% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Even if they win their remaining regular season games against the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
600
Followers
700
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy