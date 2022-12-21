Magic vs. Rockets GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Orlando Magic faces the Houston Rockets on the road Wednesday night. Here's what you need to know.
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (11-21) is looking to get back in the win column tonight against the struggling Houston Rockets (9-21).
The Magic saw its six-game win streak snapped Monday night in a one-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Meanwhile, the Rockets have lost three straight games after beating the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns in back-to-back contests.
The Rockets hope they can find the same success they had in the first meeting of the season series on Nov. 7, where Houston won 134-127 in Orlando by shooting lights out.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game in Houston ...
Magic vs. Rockets Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Rockets Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)
- Franz Wagner (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Houston Rockets
- Garrison Mathews (OUT - illness)
- Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - ankle)
Magic vs. Rockets Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Moe Wagner
Houston Rockets
- PG Kevin Porter Jr.
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Eric Gordon
- PF Jabari Smith
- C Alperen Sengun
