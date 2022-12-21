ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Commanders vs. 49ers: DE Chase Young and CB Benjamin St-Juste LIMITED on Tuesday

By David Harrison
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hJfe_0jq50htq00

Tracking the health and availability of the Washington Commanders roster as they get set to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Following their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants the Washington Commanders have a 35 percent chance of making the playoffs.

A win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 with no further help ups that number to 66 percent.

Lose and Washington 's chances drop down to 22 percent and get even worse depending on what other NFC contenders do this weekend.

Obviously, you can call this a 'must win' and while you'd be mathematically incorrect, there's a lot of logic to support the idea.

All eyes will be on defensive end Chase Young again as we continue to wait and see when he might make his season debut.

But there are also some other players to keep an eye on.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, for example.

With that in mind, here's the practice report from Tuesday, one day earlier due to the Commanders ' Saturday game this weekend.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS TUESDAY PRACTICE REPORT

DNP

OG Saahdiq Charles (Concussion)

LIMITED

S Kam Curl (Ankle)

RB Antonio Gibson (Foot)

OG Andrew Norwell (Shoulder)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

DE Chase Young (Knee)

FULL

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (Quad)

*Washington conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. All practice designations are estimations.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast .

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders ? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Daniel Snyder gets huge offers for Washington Commanders

When embattled team owner Daniel Snyder began preliminary work to sell the Washington Commanders, some NFL insiders hatched a theory. They believed that Snyder had set his reported asking price so high, $7 billion, that he could later stand down and refuse to sell, saying he’d not gotten the price he wanted. That would then force a vote by NFL team owners to make him sell the team.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions need help to make playoffs after blowout loss to Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Detroit Lions blew a chance to take command of a wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race with Saturday's loss to the Carolina Panthers; they'll need help the next two weeks if they're going to reach the postseason for the first time in six years. The Lions entered Sunday's games with a 25% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Even if they win their remaining regular season games against the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
LSUCountry

Five-Star CB Desmond Ricks Makes College Decision

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has committed to Alabama over LSU and Florida. The blue-chip defensive back, who is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge, will enroll early with the Crimson Tide. The Tigers were in the lead with this one for quite some time, but a last second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He and the Jets were booed off the field... The post Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy