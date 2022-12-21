Robert Sarver, Mat Ishbia Release Statements on Sale of Suns

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are set to embark on a new journey thanks to a pending sale of ownership from Robert Sarver and Mat Ishbia. Here's both statements.

The Phoenix Suns are all but set to see new ownership take over the Valley when 42-year-old Mat Ishbia successfully finalizes a $4 billion purchase of both the Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

The news, first broke by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, is set to help complete a transformation to put the Suns in a new era of leadership.

Both Ishbia and current owner Robert Sarver put out statements as the sale inches towards completion.

Sarver's Statement:

"Mat is the right leader to build on franchise legacies of winning and community support and shepherd the Suns and Mercury into the next era. As a former collegiate basketball player and national champion, Mat has exactly the right spirit, commitment and resources to pursue championships.

"Equally important, though, is his philanthropic outlook and commitment to using sports as a way to elevate and connect people. I know he shares my unwavering support for women's basketball and I look forward to watching him become a unifying force across the Valley of the Sun."

Ishbia's Statement:

"I am extremely excited to be the next Governor of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. Both teams have an incredibly dynamic fan base and I have loved experiencing the energy of the Valley over the last few months. Basketball is at the core of my life, from my high school days as a player to the honor of playing for Coach Izzo and winning a national title at Michigan State University.

"I've spent the last two decades building my mortgage business, United Wholesale Mortgage, into the number one mortgage lender in America and I'm confident that we can bring that same level of success to these great organizations on and off the floor. This is a dream come true for my entire family including my parents, my three children, and my brother Justin, who will be making a significant investment with me and bring his incredible business acumen and shared passion for basketball. I appreciate Robert Sarver's time and support throughout the process.

"We are so honored to be, with approval by the NBA, the next stewards of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury."

The sale looks to officially break the $2.35 billion figure set by the sale of the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019.

