Meyers Manx Collaborates with Morton Street Partners for Immersive Vehicle Exhibition: Winter Surf

Meyers Manx and Morton Street Partners have partnered together to give car enthusiasts an immersive exhibition experience at their 3,000 square-foot West Village location highlighting the aesthetic appeal and cultural significance of the dune buggy as a symbol of rebellion and counterculture.

On exhibit until Jan. 28, the collection features vehicles including Steve McQueen’s iconic Meyers Manx dune buggy from The Thomas Crown Affair, an off-road prototype known as “the Shake” built by Italian coachbuilders Bertone, a Citroën Méhari, and a 1960s Bultaco motorcycle converted into a snowmobile. Visitors can explore the inventive spirit of mid-twentieth century vehicle design and its associations with freedom and adventure while browsing recently released Meyers Manx merchandise and viewing a newly constructed Meyers Manx Classic Kit Vehicle.

“There are few vehicles that have had such a lasting impression on pop culture as the Meyers Manx, so we are incredibly excited to have such rich source material for this exhibition– examining it as both as an object of modern design and of cultural permanence. The irony of a dune buggy exhibition taking place in Manhattan during the coldest season of the year is not lost on us– the idea of surfing the sand dunes during a snowstorm was simply too intriguing to ignore.” – Jake Auerbach, founding partner, Morton Street Partners.

Through this exhibition, Morton Street Partners continues its commitment to promoting the conservation of culture and the scholarship that provides context for the automobile’s place within the art world. Visitors to the exhibition can learn about the rich history and evolution of the dune buggy, as well as the craftsmanship and design that goes into creating these unique vehicles. The exhibition also encourages visitors to consider the changing role of the automobile in contemporary culture, and to reflect on how the car continues to inspire and challenge our ideas about art and design. American men’s clothing brand and surf company Noah has provided the custom-shaped surfboards on display and for sale during the duration of the Winter Surf exhibition.

“The Meyers Manx has always been a symbol of joyous adventure. It plays a central role in 1960’s pop culture, and its design is underpinned by a track record of great accomplishments offroad. I am excited to share this pivotal piece of an automotive era with New Yorkers this holiday season,” said Phillip Sarofim, chairman, Meyers Manx.

The Meyers Manx was created in 1964 by Bruce Meyers as a go-anywhere dune buggy dedicated to adventure and fun. His groundbreaking creation became an American classic for both its whimsical design and its remarkable performance. Manxes did it all: In 1967, after breaking the speed and time records for driving the distance of Baja and winning the inaugural Mexican 1000 outright in the same year, the roadster was driven by everyone from Elvis to Steve McQueen. This quintessentially Californian icon became a pop culture cornerstone of the 1960s and 70s.

