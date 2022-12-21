National Signing Day Profile: Ike Daniels

Player : Ike Daniels

Position : Running Back

Height/Weight : 5-10, 185 lbs

School : Mountain View High (VA)

Notable Offers : Arizona State, Boston College, Hawaii Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

Quote : "It was a tough one," Daniels said of his decision. "I felt I couldn't miss the opportunity Syracuse has for me. Program is great. I like the coaches and the players."

Evaluation : Daniels runs with great balance, does not lose speed when cutting and displays excellent vision. In addition, he has the speed to run away from defenders in the open field. Daniels has above average footwork in tight spaces which allows him to find the hole to get to the second level. Once he identifies the running lane, Daniels can explode through it.

As a senior, Daniels was more active as a pass catcher, lining up in the slot and making plays downfield. Daniels can also make an impact on special teams as a returner as he did in high school.

Underrated about Daniels running style is his power. He does not avoid contact, can run through arm tackles and is not afraid to lower his shoulder to pick up extra yards.

The biggest key for Daniels, which is similar to many backs coming out of high school, is pass protection. We do not see a lot of that on film. The quicker he can pick up on Syracuse's scheme from that standpoint, the better chance he has to see the field early.

