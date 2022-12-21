ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man, 39, accused of pushing woman on CTA tracks to appear in bond court

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Man, 39, accused of pushing woman on CTA tracks to appear in bond court Chicago Tribune/TNS

A 39-year-old man accused of pushing a 23-year-old woman off the platform onto the tracks Tuesday was charged with attempt murder, Chicago police said.

Ashley Goss of the 1400 block of South Canal Street was charged with attempt murder after he was identified as the person who pushed a woman off a train platform shortly after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of North State Street.

The woman, who suffered a laceration to the forehead, was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Goss was arrested shortly after and was charged Wednesday morning.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday at a bail hearing.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WGN News

Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man posing as city inspector, demanding money strikes again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told back in August you about a fake inspector who poses as a Chicago employee and tricks people into parting with their money.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, the inspector is back at it. It appears he hit two more businesses – one in the city and one in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.On Friday, police issued a community alert about a man who identified himself as an inspector and sked to check on a gas leak at a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park – close to...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence

A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight

CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors

Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Round Lake Beach woman out on bond for hitting, injuring her child now charged with punching other child in face

A Round Lake Beach woman, who was out on bond for hitting and injuring her child, has been arrested again for allegedly punching one of her other children, prosecutors said. Jennifer C. Simpson, 28, of Round Lake Beach, was charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Francis […]
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

