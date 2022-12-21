Read full article on original website
yourerie
Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup on turnpike
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the response to a pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday morning which involved dozens of cars and resulted in multiple fatalities. Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup …. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the...
yourdailylocal.com
Sharing Warren’s Christmas Lights
WARREN, Pa. – Since Mother Nature isn’t being cooperative this year, Your Daily Local staff took a drive around Warren yesterday to share some of the fantastic Christmas lights. See just some of the great decorations put out by residents this year, and share any photos or videos...
Local east side church opens their doors to people affected by dangerous temperatures
A number of homeless shelters and overflow shelters are busy helping people stay warm during this harsh winter weather. The Church of Nativity Community Center on German street was very busy Friday night as Our Neighbor’s Place has set up an overflow shelter to provide a safe warm place to sleep. “Tonight, it was especially […]
explore venango
Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango County Closed as Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates
VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated...
wesb.com
Water Bills to Increase in 2023
Bradford residents will be paying more for water in the new year. At last night’s meeting the Bradford City Water Authority voted to increase the fixed meter fee from $19.00 to $20.00 a month, and to increase the cost of water by 50 cents per 1,000 gallons. The average...
erienewsnow.com
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
Erie County now under blizzard warning
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard warning now is in effect for Erie, Crawford, and Ashtabula counties through 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation is anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. But wind gusts approaching 60 mph through late Friday and Friday night will create significantly reduced visibilities, with areas of blowing and drifting snow […]
Winter is coming: Erie County officials and medical professionals warn of severe winter weather
With a winter storm heading to our region just before the holiday weekend, Erie County officials and medical professionals are warning residents about severe winter weather. As many are preparing for the holidays, county officials and medical experts are urging residents to take a few minutes to make sure they are ready for the upcoming […]
erienewsnow.com
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Erie County
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday. The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Rd. in Erie County. The prize is part of the sixth weekly drawing of eight in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which lead up to a Jan. 7 drawing.
erienewsnow.com
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled
WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
yourdailylocal.com
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day Worship Services in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. – The following is a list of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day worship services across Warren County. If you do not see your church or place of worship listed, please email news@yourdailylocal.com with service days and times to be added. WORSHIP SERVICES:. Akeley United Methodist: Christmas Eve...
explore venango
Two-car Crash on Allegheny Blvd. Near Giant Eagle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage near Giant Eagle on Allegheny Blvd. today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:16 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles involved in a crash at the stoplight at the intersection of Allegheny Blvd. and the entrance to the Giant Eagle/Rural King shopping center.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Seeks Donations for Kitten with Severe Upper Respiratory Infection
The Erie Humane Society is asking for donations after a kitten in critical need of medical attention was dropped off at the shelter. The kitten, who the shelter decided to call Noel, was found in Harborcreek all alone. Erie Humane Society (EHS) said in a Facebook post, that Noel was...
explore venango
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/23/22
Sarah was recently brought to us a stray so we do not have any history for her. She is young, and the sweetest little girl, she just wants to be loved on! She has the unmistakable hound bark! She loves her soft blankets and wants to spend all day with her person. Sarah will make anyone the perfect little companion, apply for her today! Visit Sarah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Erie man arrested for driving stolen car, resisting arrest in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested for a list of charges after he allegedly was caught driving a stolen car in Chautauqua County. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, the 27-year-old Erie man was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the Village of Silver […]
erienewsnow.com
Abandoned Dog Found in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an abandoned dog was found in Girard Township. Troopers were called Tuesday around 12:19 a.m. to the 7800 block of Locust Lane. That's where they found a brown lab mix dog leashed to a wooden stake next to a field. Anyone with information on...
erienewsnow.com
A.N.N.A. Shelter Rescues Abandoned Dog Behind Convenient Store on Buffalo Road
The A.N.N.A. Shelter and Officer Duckett rescued a dog left out in a cold urine soaked kennel behind a convenient store on Buffalo Road in Erie on Monday. According to the post on the A.N.N.A. Shelter's Facebook page, the dog appeared frost bitten and was injured. X-rays revealed a break at the head of the femur.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Kicking Down Ex-Girlfriend’s Door, Stealing Her Vehicle
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – According to police, an Oil City man kicked down his ex-girlfriend’s door, grabbed her car keys, and stole her vehicle late Sunday night. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Tyler Michael O’Laughlin on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
