Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Revealed

It's rare in the modern NBA for two powerhouse teams to face off against each other in the regular season with most of their roster available; fortunately, that's what's happening between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. The LA Clippers have a relatively short injury report, with only one key...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Pelicans vs. Thunder: Storming Back Up The Standings

New Orleans, LA- The New Orleans Pelicans (19-12) are back on a winning track after beating the San Antonio Spurs last night. The Pelicans did not get much time to celebrate though, as they flew out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back set.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Grab $1,250 on Caesars for Packers vs. Dolphins

New York Post readers can take advantage of an outstanding new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. Click the button below to find out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Packers vs. Dolphins this afternoon. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Check out the best sportsbook promo codes Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook can get bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This is an amazing risk-free offer and its a good chance to get started in sports betting if you so choose. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

FanDuel Promo Code: Score $2,500 No Sweat bet on Packers-Dolphins

New York Post readers can use the FanDuel promo code to claim a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet. Click the link below to learn more about the new customer offer before the Packers play the Dolphins this afternoon. FanDuel Promo Code Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The FanDuel promo code gives new customers access to a no-sweat first bet up to $2,500 when they sign up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Make your first sports bet up to $2,500, and if it loses, you’ll still get your initial wager back in the form of free bets. Just follow the link...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Is First South Florida Player To Lead In All-Star Votes Since LeBron James in 2014

After being labeled as a bust his first two seasons, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a resurgence in the third year of his young career. Through his 12 games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns. He leads the league in passer rating and is tied for the second-least interceptions among starting quarterbacks. The addition of Tyreek Hill and continued success of Jaylen Waddle elevated Tagovailoa’s game.
FLORIDA STATE

