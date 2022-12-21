Read full article on original website
LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Revealed
It's rare in the modern NBA for two powerhouse teams to face off against each other in the regular season with most of their roster available; fortunately, that's what's happening between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. The LA Clippers have a relatively short injury report, with only one key...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant to debut Nike Ja 1's in Christmas game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike when his team appears in its first Christmas Day game in franchise history.
Lakers News: Why L.A. Has Yet To Officially Diagnose Anthony Davis Foot Injury
Anthony Davis has been unavailable to play for your Los Angeles Lakers with a loosely defined "right foot injury" since the second half of L.A.'s most impressive win of the season, a 126-108 drubbing of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets last Friday. We know he's going to...
Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
Pelicans vs. Thunder: Storming Back Up The Standings
New Orleans, LA- The New Orleans Pelicans (19-12) are back on a winning track after beating the San Antonio Spurs last night. The Pelicans did not get much time to celebrate though, as they flew out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back set.
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Friday’s Celtics-Timberwolves Tilt
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Friday night. Boston welcomes the Minnesota Timberwolves to TD Garden as it looks to snap its three-game losing streak. Over the last three games, the Celtics have lost two matchups against the Orlando Magic and fell against the Indiana Pacers at home 117-112.
Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Is First South Florida Player To Lead In All-Star Votes Since LeBron James in 2014
After being labeled as a bust his first two seasons, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a resurgence in the third year of his young career. Through his 12 games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns. He leads the league in passer rating and is tied for the second-least interceptions among starting quarterbacks. The addition of Tyreek Hill and continued success of Jaylen Waddle elevated Tagovailoa’s game.
