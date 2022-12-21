ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

For these Portland authors, the future is satire

Dystopian fiction has been something of a trend for the last decade. But two new books by Portland authors put an almost humorous spin on the genre. Jon Raymond’s “Denial” is set in a future that looks very much like our own, but after a global reckoning on the dangers of climate change and the fossil fuel industry. His characters stumble through the problems of an ordinary life - illness, love, - while grappling with the question of who is to blame for the problems of the world we have all created. In Mat Johnson’s “Invisible Things,” a spaceship exploring Jupiter discovers a suburban American city populated by 17th century settlers and later abductees. The residents live in a starkly divided world, where half the population denies basic reality. OPB’s former Weekend Edition host John Notarianni talks to Raymond and Johnson about their books.
PORTLAND, OR
Northwest temperatures begin to climb after days of extreme cold

Oregonians woke to ice-coated cars and streets Saturday morning, and a promise of improving conditions as temperatures began to climb after days of abnormal cold. Most flight departures from the Portland International Airport remained grounded on Christmas Eve morning, due to delays and cancelations. Travelers took to social media, reporting packed flights as people rushed to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas.
OREGON STATE

