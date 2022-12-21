Read full article on original website
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Lakers get hustled by LeBron James again in loss to Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have one more game to play before the unofficial start of the NBA season on Christmas day. The Lake Show looked to break a two-game losing streak by playing the Charlotte Hornets, who are making a run in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes with a record of 8-24.
FanDuel Promo Code: Score $2,500 No Sweat bet on Packers-Dolphins
New York Post readers can use the FanDuel promo code to claim a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet. Click the link below to learn more about the new customer offer before the Packers play the Dolphins this afternoon. FanDuel Promo Code Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The FanDuel promo code gives new customers access to a no-sweat first bet up to $2,500 when they sign up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Make your first sports bet up to $2,500, and if it loses, you’ll still get your initial wager back in the form of free bets. Just follow the link...
NBA best bets, prop bets today (back Grizzlies, Nuggets on Christmas slate)
Whether you’re unwrapping presents, spending time with loved ones, or in my case, finishing up Chinese food leftovers from the night before, Christmas day is often best-spent flipping on the television and binging some of the best regular season action the NBA has to offer. Today offers a five-game...
Lakers can’t match Knicks’ outrageous asking price for Cam Reddish
The Los Angeles Lakers are not in a great position right now as the season could potentially start to slip away with Anthony Davis out for at least the next month. If Los Angeles does not do something soon, the season could slip between the cracks and snowball last like year.
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant to debut Nike Ja 1's in Christmas game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike when his team appears in its first Christmas Day game in franchise history.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Grab $1,250 on Caesars for Packers vs. Dolphins
New York Post readers can take advantage of an outstanding new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. Click the button below to find out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Packers vs. Dolphins this afternoon. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Check out the best sportsbook promo codes Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook can get bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This is an amazing risk-free offer and its a good chance to get started in sports betting if you so choose. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL...
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Best Bets for Every Christmas Day Game)
Merry Christmas to everyone this freezing winter day!. I celebrated my Christmas Eve with a two platefuls of Chinese food last night, so I'm fully carb-loaded up and ready to tune in and wager on all of today's games, including an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the middle matchup of Sunday's all day five-game set.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off
NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
This is the perfect Chicago Blackhawks wish list for Christmas
The Chicago Blackhawks are a very bad hockey team. They are amongst the worst in the entire National Hockey League for the first time in a long time. It is obvious that they are trying to rebuild their organization and are taking the long route. So far, the first part of their plan seems to be working.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
