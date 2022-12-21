Read full article on original website
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Seethes After Last-Minute Loss to Steelers
The running back was extremely disappointed after his team’s latest loss.
Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss
Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide... The post Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Officially Eliminated from Playoffs, What’s Next In Indianapolis?
The Indianapolis Colts were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night after the Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the New York Jets 19-3. There weren't many Colts fans who had hope of their 4-9-1 team making the playoffs, but for the second year in a row, it was the Jaguars who closed the door.
Packers-Dolphins Injury Report: Bakhtiari Discusses Comeback From Appendectomy
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Thanks to their late-season bye, the Green Bay Packers are mostly healthy headed into Sunday’s game at the Miami Dolphins. The only player who didn’t practice due to injury on Thursday was left tackle David Bakhtiari due to the emergency appendectomy that’s kept him out of the past two games. Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari could practice on Friday.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home this week for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, and their injury report has contained quite a few names in recent days. To begin the week, four members of the team missed practice. The trio of defensive end...
Ja’Marr Chase Moves Up In Latest 2021 NFL Re-Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN released its redraft of the 2021 NFL class, and Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase moved up one spot to the fourth pick. He landed behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Chase supplanted Atlanta's Kyle Pitts for the fourth...
Jaguars vs Jets: Evan Engram Shines Bright in Primetime
Evan Engram has done it again. Engram paced the Jaguars' receiving corps in his triumphant return to Metlife Stadium with seven receptions on eight targets for 113 yards. The tight end put his speed and physicality on constant display, making life tough for the Jets linebackers in coverage and providing solid blocking on running plays.
Christmas Eve Groundhog Day early for Seahawks. They can’t recover in 24-10 loss at Chiefs
Christmas Eve began as Groundhog Day for the Seahawks. Despite multiple chances to, they never recovered. Penalties, long yardage on third downs and the inability to stop the run were why Seattle trailed Kansas City 17-0 early then lost 24-10 Saturday to the AFC West-champion Kansas City Chiefs in 1-degree wind chill inside Arrowhead Stadium.
Pro Bowl: 5 Colts Who Were Snubbed
With the 2022 regular season nearing its end, the NFL announced its selections for this year's Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday evening. Last year, the Indianapolis Colts were present in a big way, with a league-leading seven players in the game: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, left guard Quenton Nelson, long snapper Luke Rhodes, and running back Jonathan Taylor.
Colts, Chargers Injury Report: 2 Starters Sit Out
The Indianapolis Colts get their final chance at a primetime win this week as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The home team's injury report is relatively clean with the return of two players who missed last week's game, but they're still without a pair of starters; one on each side of the ball.
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers
The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak and move to 9-6 on the season when they face the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. This will be the fourth of four games against NFC North Division for the Dolphins, who lost at home against the Minnesota Vikings and won on the road against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The Packers will go into the game with a 6-8 record and in 10th place in the NFC standings following their 24-12 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
Kenneth Walker, 3 other Seahawks officially questionable. Pete Carroll says they will play
All the Seahawks’ questionables aren’t questions to Pete Carroll. The coach said about an hour after his team listed lead running back Kenneth Walker, top tight end Noah Fant, second wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and backup running back DeeJay Dallas officially questionable that the team expects all of them to play Saturday for Seattle (7-7) at Kansas City (11-3).
Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather
The Detroit Lions have called an audible in anticipation of an impending winter storm. With snow on the horizon, head coach Dan Campbell and company will travel to their Week 16 game at the Carolina Panthers a day early. Originally supposed to fly Friday, the team will fly to Carolina on Thursday.
Assessing Chubb’s Dolphins Start
It’s been six games since the Miami Dolphins made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, and he’s ready to take the defense and his own play to a higher level. Chubb, for whom the Dolphins traded a 2023...
The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability
Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
Jack Conklin’s Extension a Surprise, But Perhaps it Shouldn’t Be
Between coming off of a major knee injury and the cost involved, it seemed the Cleveland Browns might be content to allow tackle Jack Conklin hit free agency and see him sign elsewhere, perhaps recouping a handsome compensatory prize. The Browns opted to keep him, which is surprising, but maybe it shouldn't be.
Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments
Florida State officially signed five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the first five-star prospect to ink with the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell and the highest-ranked receiver to come in since 2015. Despite late pushes from Colorado, Texas A&M, and Miami, there was no drama...
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
