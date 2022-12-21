The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak and move to 9-6 on the season when they face the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. This will be the fourth of four games against NFC North Division for the Dolphins, who lost at home against the Minnesota Vikings and won on the road against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. The Packers will go into the game with a 6-8 record and in 10th place in the NFC standings following their 24-12 victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO