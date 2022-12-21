Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
DNR Controversy May Be About To End
WAUSAU, WI (WTAQ) – Dr. Fred Prehn, who continued to serve on the state’s Natural Resources Board after his term expired, will resign on December 30th. Prehn was appointed by Governor Scott Walker. His term ended two years ago. The state Supreme Court ruled that Prehn could continue...
wtaq.com
Residents Wake Up to Lots of Snow from Winter Storm
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin received lots of snow and wind just before Christmas. There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of the state. On Thursday morning, many residents were out shoveling and snow blowing before their morning commute; and most said the snow was light and didn’t cause too many problems.
Comments / 0