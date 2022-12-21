Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Warm Thursday, Sharp Drop in Temperature Thursday Night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of moist air may be sufficient for low cloud or patchy fog by dawn. Drier air above and from the northern Mexican deserts will stir in, and clear our skies by late morning. Temperatures will warm above 70F. A sharp arctic cold front will arrive around sunset followed by windy, much colder air. Temperatures will lower quickly after sunset, and reach below freezing, likely into the high 20′s by dawn Friday. The arctic airmass is large, and will bring 20′s each morning on Saturday and Christmas. With light winds and mostly clear skies, Saturday dawn will be the coldest of the bunch. Warming weather will follow next week.
kgns.tv
Arctic Chill has Arrived!
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An arctic airmass has arrived. This is a large system, and will bring a hard freeze, temperatures at dawn Friday, Saturday, and Christmas mornings in the 20′s. It will be windy tonight, the winds will not be as strong Friday, and will be nearly calm Friday night, leading to the coldest temperatures of this event Saturday dawn. The air will be crisp and dry. A warming trend will begin Monday.
kgns.tv
It’s not even April Fools’ day but weather is going to pull one on us .
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning temps in the low 50s with cloud skies. It’s going to be a tricky one temperatures are expected to increase into the 60s partly to mostly sunny a high of 71. Then in the afternoon around 5PM wind will shift to the north with...
kgns.tv
Clouds and Mild Through Wednesday, Arctic Freeze by Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An exiting weather system that brought rain Sunday night into Monday morning has exited to our east. The lower atmosphere remains moist enough for a low cloud deck and perhaps some patches of fog overnight. The layer of moist air is thin enough where drier air above may mix some of the clouds away during Tuesday afternoon. A bitterly cold arctic airmass will move south, changing our weather in a huge manner Thursday night. Ahead of the arctic winds, warmer, sunnier weather will arrive from northern Mexico with 70F warmth. Windy, very cold air will rush in Thursday night with a hard freeze by Friday dawn.
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo keeps warming center open
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With temperatures expected to dip down into the 20s for the next couple of nights, the City of Laredo will continue to leave its warming center open to the public. Since Thursday night, the Haynes Recreation Center has been set up to house people who are...
kgns.tv
Don’t get grounded this holiday season!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several airports in the U.S. are dealing with flight cancellations and delays. When it comes to flights in the Laredo area, the Laredo International Airport said there are no flight cancellations as of now. However, a flight arriving from Dallas was delayed around 20 to 30...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For the past couple of days, the City of Laredo has been preparing for the winter weather by sending advisories and even posting tips online on how to protect your plants and pipes. In an effort to make sure that no resident is left out in...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed. The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday. All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on...
kgns.tv
Registration for 27th Annual Menudo Bowl Competition Underway
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers reminds the community applications for their biggest cook-off competition are now open. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl completion will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Highway 359. Collen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers explains the earlier...
kgns.tv
LAPS asking animal lovers to help foster a pet during cold weather
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is continuing to do its best to help shelter pets during the cold winter season, but they need some help from fellow animal lovers. With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s during the next couple of days, the Laredo Animal Protective Society...
kgns.tv
South Laredo house catches fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A house catches fire in south Laredo Friday morning. The fire happened before 9 a.m. at the 5700 block of San Sebastián. Firefighters with the Laredo Fire Department were seen putting out the flames before it spread to any other areas. According to a neighbor, the...
kgns.tv
Laredo business catches on fire on Spingfield Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing some road closures in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the fire is reported at the intersection at the Springfield Avenue and Saunders Street. This has prompted the temporary closure of Springfield Avenue. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the...
Tragedy strikes Laredo with fatal shooting on West Del Mar Boulevard
LAREDO, Tex. - On Friday morning, tragedy struck the city of Laredo, Texas, when authorities were called to investigate a fatal shooting at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
kgns.tv
What stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and shoppers have until Saturday to squeeze in those last-minute gifts as shopping centers adjust their store hours for the Christmas holiday. On Friday, many places will have extended store hours to meet with the demands; however, Christmas Eve will be a different...
kgns.tv
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near north Laredo shopping plaza
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A pedestrian is allegedly hit by a vehicle near a north Laredo shopping plaza. The accident was reported at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, the auto-pedestrian accident happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar, near a mobile store. First responders...
kgns.tv
Laredo family says people are stealing from house that was damaged in fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family continues to deal with the aftermath of a fire damaging their home. Not only is the family struggling to rebuild, but they are also now faced with criminals taking advantage of their situation. For the past several days, Krystelle Zamarripa and Danny Arce...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police advise against shooting into the air for New Year’s
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a dangerous habit some people have demonstrated in Laredo while ringing in the new year: firing guns into the air at the stroke of midnight. According to the Laredo Police Department, not only is it dangerous but it’s also a crime -- one that can come with serious consequences, especially for innocent victims who may not be involved at all.
kgns.tv
Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one-man dead Friday morning. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the incident happened outside of the business and a man in his 30s...
Comments / 0