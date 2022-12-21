Read full article on original website
opb.org
For these Portland authors, the future is satire
Dystopian fiction has been something of a trend for the last decade. But two new books by Portland authors put an almost humorous spin on the genre. Jon Raymond’s “Denial” is set in a future that looks very much like our own, but after a global reckoning on the dangers of climate change and the fossil fuel industry. His characters stumble through the problems of an ordinary life - illness, love, - while grappling with the question of who is to blame for the problems of the world we have all created. In Mat Johnson’s “Invisible Things,” a spaceship exploring Jupiter discovers a suburban American city populated by 17th century settlers and later abductees. The residents live in a starkly divided world, where half the population denies basic reality. OPB’s former Weekend Edition host John Notarianni talks to Raymond and Johnson about their books.
opb.org
A 200-mile trail loop connecting Columbia Gorge communities slowly takes shape
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is the largest scenic area in the U.S., covering more than 80 miles of forest, hills and bluffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Its original management plan included the ambitious goal of creating a network of trails to wrap around the entire gorge....
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon declares tree quarantine to prevent spread of beetle; Portland moves forward with O’Bryant Square demolition plans
Officials declare a tree quarantine to prevent the spread of Emerald Ash Borers. Oregon officials are trying to slow the spread of a destructive tree beetle by quarantining certain types of trees in Washington County. The Capital Press reports that the temporary quarantine prohibits people from moving ash, olive and white fringe trees and tree material like firewood, mulch, and branches. That’s to prevent the spread of the emerald ash borer, a destructive insect native to Asia that burrows into tree bark, and ultimately causes the tree to die. The beetles were found in Forest Grove in June, where they burrowed into ash trees in a middle school parking lot. The discovery marked the first sighting on the West Coast. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
opb.org
Extreme cold freezes Pacific Northwest ahead of winter storm
Extreme cold and strong winds have descended upon parts of the Pacific Northwest ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring freezing rain, ice and snow to the region starting Thursday afternoon. Authorities across Washington and Oregon have said one of their biggest concerns amid the cold front...
opb.org
Northwest temperatures begin to climb after days of extreme cold
Oregonians woke to ice-coated cars and streets Saturday morning, and a promise of improving conditions as temperatures began to climb after days of abnormal cold. Most flight departures from the Portland International Airport remained grounded on Christmas Eve morning, due to delays and cancelations. Travelers took to social media, reporting packed flights as people rushed to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas.
opb.org
Winter storm blankets Northwest in sleet and freezing rain, leaves thousands without power
Around 11,000 Oregon homes and businesses were without power across the state at noon Friday after an ice storm blanketed the region overnight, snarling the start of the holiday travel season and imperiling the lives of people in the region who lack access to warm shelter. With temperatures already well...
opb.org
Reynolds superintendent resigns, announces plans to retire at end of school year
The Reynolds school board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Danna Diaz and approved an agreement Thursday night to transition to a new leader of the 10,000-student district in east Multnomah County. The school board met in executive session Thursday night to “consider information or records that are exempt by law...
