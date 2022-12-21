ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Derrer brings entrepreneurial approach to REC

Meg Derrer said she intends to bring an entrepreneurial approach as executive director to the Refugee Education Center. She has run her own strategy business nearly four years prior and brings a thorough understanding of community impact and fellowship to her new role. The Refugee Education Center was founded in 2006 by a passionate group of Somali Bantu refugees who, as an ethnic group in their native country, were persecuted and prohibited to receive formal education. Over the last 16 years, the programs and services offered by the Refugee Education Center have expanded and it now serves more than 5,000 refugees.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Meijer to deploy all-electric semitrucks in Michigan

A grocery retailer in the region is adding two electric semitrucks to its 250-truck fleet. Meijer earlier this month said it will be one of the first retailers outside of California to deploy the all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semitrucks. The trucks will operate out of the retailer’s Lansing distribution center and make deliveries within a 200-mile trip range of the center.
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Guest Column: Homelessness won’t be solved by status quo

Earlier this month, 125 business, nonprofit and community leaders signed letters asking the Grand Rapids City Commission to consider new legislation promoting the health and safety of all who live, work and recreate downtown — and the ensuing conversation about homelessness has never been more robust. Mel Trotter Ministries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

