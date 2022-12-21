Meg Derrer said she intends to bring an entrepreneurial approach as executive director to the Refugee Education Center. She has run her own strategy business nearly four years prior and brings a thorough understanding of community impact and fellowship to her new role. The Refugee Education Center was founded in 2006 by a passionate group of Somali Bantu refugees who, as an ethnic group in their native country, were persecuted and prohibited to receive formal education. Over the last 16 years, the programs and services offered by the Refugee Education Center have expanded and it now serves more than 5,000 refugees.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO