Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Weather Alert Day, Cold air and high winds settled in for the Holiday weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Christmas Eve Eve. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until Sunday at 10 am. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Saturday at 12 noon. Highs are in the 20s and lows remain in the teens. Winds and wind gusts are high, so temps feel like we are in the single digits or negatives.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day - Dangerous COLD
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerously cold air will settle into our area by Friday morning behind an Arctic cold front. This will be the coldest air since February 2021 for our area, so a Weather Alert Day will be in effect. Friday morning, temps will fall into the teens (no records will be broken), but wind gusts over 25mph will make it feel like it’s below zero. Make sure to practice cold weather precautions, and if you must go outside, dress in layers and wear gloves & a hat. Rain showers Thursday evening will eventually switch to a wintry mix then possible flurries, and any moisture on the roads will freeze over...leading to slick roads. So, use extra caution traveling.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: A Hard Freeze is expected by Friday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday will be the last mild day we’ll get to experience until the middle of next week. Highs will reach near 60 degrees before a cold front crosses Thursday evening. Behind the front, we have to brace for the coldest air we’ve experienced since Feb. 2021.
Neshoba Democrat
Tribe: Expect rolling blackouts due to extreme cold
Rolling blackouts due to extreme cold should be expected in Tribal communities, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has announced. The Tennessee Valley Authority has activated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Plan in response to extreme demands on the power system due to record low temperatures, the Tribe announced Saturday morning.
WTOK-TV
EMEPA using “rolling outages” that will impact Kemper and Neshoba counties
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In response to an “immediate and critical shortage of electricity” Tennessee Valley Authority, EMEPA’s north system wholesale power provider, will respond with rolling outages. In a statement, EMEPA said this will impact members in Kemper, Winston, Attala, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. Customers may...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
WTOK-TV
Brown Family Light Show
PORTERVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - When you turn off Hwy 45 onto Brown Road, you’d never suspect that less than half a mile down the road a family has been building a Christmas light show of epic proportions for over 50 years. “Our brother James. He started it. He used...
WTOK-TV
The MAX offering free admission Christmas Eve
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are looking for something to do on your Christmas Eve, The MAX will be offering free admission until 3 P.M. If you have out of town/state company in for the holidays this is a great chance to teach them about the rich arts and music history of Meridian and the state of Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Last minute shopping impacting local businesses
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local businesses have also seen an increase in customers, with many small shops offering unique gifts that can’t be found anywhere else. The freezing temperatures aren’t stopping people from completing their shopping lists as people are heading out in full swing to get their last-minute gifts for friends and family.
kicks96news.com
Vehicle Fire at Local Body Shop in Carthage
12:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Ivey Circle near the Singleton area regarding items missing from the home and a barn on the property. 12:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver in a freightliner truck traveling on Hwy 35 N near the Dossville area.
wtva.com
Grand larceny suspect arrested in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand larceny suspect has been captured in Noxubee County. Deputies arrested Clint Earvin Sr. Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin faces two counts of grand larceny. The sheriff said Earvin stole a truck from Brooksville and then stole lawn equipment...
Deputies investigate shooting that injures man in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside a vehicle in Laurel on Monday, December 19. The Laurel Leader Call reported Laurel police were initially notified about a shooting outside a store around 9:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue. Shortly after, more calls came […]
WDAM-TV
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
kicks96news.com
A Message from TVA and Central Electric
TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY. Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and. CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm. Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and...
Neshoba Democrat
Hope Country Store robbery suspect nabbed
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday at the Hope Store, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Jaterrian M. Stribling, 23, of 10181 Road 1131, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Clark said the Hope...
WTOK-TV
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign ends
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Salvation Army is in need of the public’s help. Donations are low for its annual Red Kettle campaign, the largest fundraiser that funds the many services and programs that help individuals and families in Meridian. The kettle goal for this year is $50,000.
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WLBT
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
WTOK-TV
Carter Foundation hosts annual toy giveaway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation hosted its 8th Annual Toy Giveaway with the theme ‘Christmas in Wakanda’. Kids were able to come out and get a toy for Christmas for free. Misty Carter with the foundation said it brings them joy to host the event every...
WDAM-TV
Two teens murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0