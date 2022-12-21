MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerously cold air will settle into our area by Friday morning behind an Arctic cold front. This will be the coldest air since February 2021 for our area, so a Weather Alert Day will be in effect. Friday morning, temps will fall into the teens (no records will be broken), but wind gusts over 25mph will make it feel like it’s below zero. Make sure to practice cold weather precautions, and if you must go outside, dress in layers and wear gloves & a hat. Rain showers Thursday evening will eventually switch to a wintry mix then possible flurries, and any moisture on the roads will freeze over...leading to slick roads. So, use extra caution traveling.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO