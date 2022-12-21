ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores

Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
▶️ Central Oregon homeless shelters at capacity as winter storm rolls in

The warming shelters at the Mountainview Fellowship Church in Redmond, the Lighthouse Navigation Shelter in Bend and the Franklin Avenue Shelter run by NeighborImpact in Bend are all full. It comes as a winter storm with temperatures in the teens down to the single digits is hitting Central Oregon. “We...
▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco

The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless

A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather. The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
