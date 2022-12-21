Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores
Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon homeless shelters at capacity as winter storm rolls in
The warming shelters at the Mountainview Fellowship Church in Redmond, the Lighthouse Navigation Shelter in Bend and the Franklin Avenue Shelter run by NeighborImpact in Bend are all full. It comes as a winter storm with temperatures in the teens down to the single digits is hitting Central Oregon. “We...
Icy weather continues across the region, causing crashes and closures
Icy weather continues to hold its grip on the Portland metro area causing power outages, fallen trees and crashes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco
The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless
A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather. The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured
An apparent injury crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities said. The post Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured appeared first on KTVZ.
Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters
A reported serious-injury crash Friday afternoon prompted closure of U.S. Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters, authorities said. The post Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters appeared first on KTVZ.
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities confirmed. The post Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot
A semi-truck driver was struck and killed on Highway 97 in Redmond Monday evening after he stopped his rig on the highway shoulder, got out and tried to cross five lanes of travel, police said Tuesday. The post Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot appeared first on KTVZ.
