According to El Financiero, Argentina‘s Central Ban is reportedly considering honoring the legendary Lionel Messi with his own bank note. Messi recently led the nation’s team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, bringing Argentina to win the coveted trophy for the first time since 1986. Bank officials are now said to place plans in motion for a commemorative $1,000 peso banknote to celebrate the occasion. The Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina has reportedly been eager to mark the win in Qatar and has been working on ways to honor Messi’s win in the final over France, long before the epic 4-2 shootout.

2 DAYS AGO