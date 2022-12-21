ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
game-news24.com

Ronaldo: Mbappe deserved to be the best player in the World Cup 2022

The legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo appreciated Kylian Mbappe’s performance during the World Cup 2022 : his performance was appreciated. Kylian was great from the beginning to the last match. Mbappe scored well in the France’s previous victories. Kilian played a beautiful song in the final against Argentina. He...
hypebeast.com

Argentina Central Bank Is Considering Honoring Lionel Messi With His Own Banknote

According to El Financiero, Argentina‘s Central Ban is reportedly considering honoring the legendary Lionel Messi with his own bank note. Messi recently led the nation’s team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, bringing Argentina to win the coveted trophy for the first time since 1986. Bank officials are now said to place plans in motion for a commemorative $1,000 peso banknote to celebrate the occasion. The Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina has reportedly been eager to mark the win in Qatar and has been working on ways to honor Messi’s win in the final over France, long before the epic 4-2 shootout.

