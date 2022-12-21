ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss

Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide... The post Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Kenneth Walker, 3 other Seahawks officially questionable. Pete Carroll says they will play

All the Seahawks’ questionables aren’t questions to Pete Carroll. The coach said about an hour after his team listed lead running back Kenneth Walker, top tight end Noah Fant, second wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and backup running back DeeJay Dallas officially questionable that the team expects all of them to play Saturday for Seattle (7-7) at Kansas City (11-3).
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy