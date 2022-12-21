Read full article on original website
Related
Commanders vs. 49ers: San Francisco Rolls Past Washington 37-20
The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders this afternoon. Here's a look at live coverage throughout the game.
Sleeveless Drake: Falcons Rookie WR London's 'Last Straw' vs. Ravens
After his second fumble in as many games, Atlanta Falcons rookie wideout Drake London made a subtle change to his uniform and took off - literally - en route to another strong performance in Atlanta's 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Texans Defense Shines, 'Slows Down' Derrick Henry In Win vs. Titans
The Houston Texans ended a nine-game losing streak due to the performance of their defense in a win over the Titans.
Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss
Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide... The post Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Ohio State Wins College Football Playoff National Championship
Here are reasons why the Buckeyes will exact revenge and win the upcoming national championship.
Elgton Jenkins Signs Contract Extension with Packers
Elgton Jenkins signed a four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
Kenneth Walker, 3 other Seahawks officially questionable. Pete Carroll says they will play
All the Seahawks’ questionables aren’t questions to Pete Carroll. The coach said about an hour after his team listed lead running back Kenneth Walker, top tight end Noah Fant, second wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and backup running back DeeJay Dallas officially questionable that the team expects all of them to play Saturday for Seattle (7-7) at Kansas City (11-3).
Kevin O'Connell Credits Patrick Peterson For Comeback
Patrick Peterson joins Brandon Baylor to discuss Kevin O'Connell crediting Patrick Peterson for their comeback against the Colts.
Comments / 0