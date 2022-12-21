ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Makes Snow Angels in Just a Black Swimsuit

Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year.
ATLANTA, GA
Thoughtfully Designed and Updated Gated Home in Sandy Springs, GA with Professional Landscaping Seeks $3.5M

The Home in Sandy Springs offers great outdoor spaces, four fireplaces, 3-car garage and a pool, now available for sale. This home located at 305 Forrest Lake Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,722 square feet of living spaces. Call Jennifer Barnes – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 404-419-3535) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
DECATUR, GA
Senior centers, apartment complexes impacted by water damage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Problems continue across metro Atlanta as pipes burst in businesses and apartment complexes. In Cobb County, two senior centers are closed after partial flooding. The West Cobb Senior Center and the Freeman Poole Senior Center both experienced pipe failures. Officials said Cobb firefighters were...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Frozen pipe bursts keep plumbers busy as homeowners return to flooded homes

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who left town for the holiday weekend are returning home to busted water pipes, keeping plumbers busier than ever. Michael Casey has worked for Mr. Plumber for 10 years. He said the last 48 hours have been “crazy.” He was repairing a minor leak in the basement of a home in Marietta when Atlanta News First caught up with him on Monday.
MARIETTA, GA
AMC Closed, but You Have Some Options. We Explain.

Residents in Atlanta and the metro area are still reeling from Wellstar Health System’s stunning decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. After the hospital closed its doors on Nov. 1, the city and state lost one of its few trauma units, an active labor and delivery unit, emergency services, and even primary care doctors. Nearby hospitals are dealing with the fallout, taking on an influx of new patients. Former patients and staff have told Capital B Atlanta about the personal and professional challenges that the loss of AMC brings.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Family Spread Cheer With Adorable Holiday Card

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is giving fans a glimpse at how her family spent the holidays.
ATLANTA, GA

