Residents in Atlanta and the metro area are still reeling from Wellstar Health System’s stunning decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. After the hospital closed its doors on Nov. 1, the city and state lost one of its few trauma units, an active labor and delivery unit, emergency services, and even primary care doctors. Nearby hospitals are dealing with the fallout, taking on an influx of new patients. Former patients and staff have told Capital B Atlanta about the personal and professional challenges that the loss of AMC brings.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO