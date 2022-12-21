Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Makes Snow Angels in Just a Black Swimsuit
Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Restaurant owner finds loophole to keep business running without water
Over the weekend, a water main break in East Point took out many businesses. On Sunday, the owner of Breakfast Boys found a unique way to keep his business running, even without running water.
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed and Updated Gated Home in Sandy Springs, GA with Professional Landscaping Seeks $3.5M
The Home in Sandy Springs offers great outdoor spaces, four fireplaces, 3-car garage and a pool, now available for sale. This home located at 305 Forrest Lake Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 7,722 square feet of living spaces. Call Jennifer Barnes – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 404-419-3535) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sandy Springs.
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze
DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Senior centers, apartment complexes impacted by water damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Problems continue across metro Atlanta as pipes burst in businesses and apartment complexes. In Cobb County, two senior centers are closed after partial flooding. The West Cobb Senior Center and the Freeman Poole Senior Center both experienced pipe failures. Officials said Cobb firefighters were...
Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments
ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend. Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their...
themeparktourist.com
$13 Million RMC Roller Coaster, ArieForce One Makes Test Run At Fun Spot America Atlanta
Fun Spot America Atlanta is located in Fayetteville, Georgia and is Atlanta's only Family-Owned theme park. On January 6, 2022 the ground breaking ceremony was held for ArieForce One, the new $13 Million Dollar Rocky Mountain Construction Roller Coaster which was initially slated to open in late 2022. Fun Spot...
Here’s where you can get free bottled water in metro Atlanta today
ATLANTA — Counties all over metro Atlanta are working to repair pipes that burst as a result of bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. Some counties are offering free bottled water to residents until their taps are flowing again. Most counties and cities are requiring residents to show proof...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Frozen pipe bursts keep plumbers busy as homeowners return to flooded homes
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who left town for the holiday weekend are returning home to busted water pipes, keeping plumbers busier than ever. Michael Casey has worked for Mr. Plumber for 10 years. He said the last 48 hours have been “crazy.” He was repairing a minor leak in the basement of a home in Marietta when Atlanta News First caught up with him on Monday.
capitalbnews.org
AMC Closed, but You Have Some Options. We Explain.
Residents in Atlanta and the metro area are still reeling from Wellstar Health System’s stunning decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. After the hospital closed its doors on Nov. 1, the city and state lost one of its few trauma units, an active labor and delivery unit, emergency services, and even primary care doctors. Nearby hospitals are dealing with the fallout, taking on an influx of new patients. Former patients and staff have told Capital B Atlanta about the personal and professional challenges that the loss of AMC brings.
'We still don't have any water' | Residents concerned as pipe burst calls pile up
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Reports are still pouring in of busted pipes causing massive messes in homes, offices and businesses. The pipe problems are putting folks, including 911 dispatchers, in a tough spot for the holidays, as residents and business owners face thousands of dollars in repairs. Many families...
Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List
FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today
JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
Here are steps you can take to reduce credit card debt this holiday season
ATLANTA — The interest you are paying on credit cards could keep you in debt for years. Consumers are expected to spend over $940 billion this holiday season according to the National Retail Federation. Much of that spending will be done using credit cards. Ted Rossman with Bankrate says...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Family Spread Cheer With Adorable Holiday Card
JoAnna Garcia Swisher is giving fans a glimpse at how her family spent the holidays. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
Residents change holiday plans after pipes burst, flooding due to freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Many Georgians are cleaning up flooding or finding a new place to sleep after pipes burst across metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several people who are heading into Christmas in the cold and dark. And it’s not just homes and businesses in DeKalb...
Fulton County Animal Services closed to public while dogs quarantined for canine flu
Officials at Fulton County Animal Services say dogs at their facility have tested positive for a highly contagious strain of dog flu. They ask pet owners in the Atlanta area to monitor their own dogs for symptoms of the canine influenza virus, which may include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breath and lethargy.
capitalbnews.org
Life After AMC’s Closure: Four Stories About Resilience, Challenges, and Hope
People from all walks of life are grieving the loss of Atlanta Medical Center, formerly known as Georgia Baptist. Wellstar Health System closed the nearly 500-bed hospital on Nov. 1, leaving a large void in Old Fourth Ward for people who either worked or were patients at the hospital. Capital...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves hit popular Marietta Square business on one of its busiest days of the year
MARIETTA, Ga. - Police in Marietta need help finding whoever broke into a pie shop and made off with the cash register and safe. Lauren Bolden owns the Pie Bar with her husband. She says the break-in happened on one of the biggest sale days of the year. "December 23rd...
Christmas ushers in full house at MUST Ministries' new shelter
MARIETTA, Ga. — Those in need looked for a warm place to lay their heads on Christmas Day with the abnormally frigid temperatures outside. Some people in Cobb County found a welcoming spot, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and those who run a homeless shelter. MUST Ministries in...
Comments / 1