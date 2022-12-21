POCATELLO — A propane explosion blew apart a south Pocatello home Thursday afternoon but the couple and their pets who lived there all survived, authorities said. Emergency responders said it was a “miracle” that the husband suffered only minor injuries in the blast while his wife and their two dogs and parrot all escaped the home unscathed. The explosion at the couple’s home on Garton Lane off of South Fifth...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO