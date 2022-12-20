Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew McConaughey Spent a ‘Life-Changing Year’ Cleaning out Chicken Coops in Australia
Here's a look at Matthew McConaughey's thoughts on his life-changing experience cleaning out chicken coops while living in Australia for a year.
‘Archie’ Will Tell the Story of Cary Grant’s Tragic Childhood and His Ability to ‘Let Go of What He Needed To’
‘Archie’ is a new biopic about the life of Hollywood legend Cary Grant.
AOL Corp
How Whitney Houston biopic 'Dance With Somebody' brings late singer's same-sex relationship to the forefront
Naomi Ackie was little-known in the U.S. when she was tapped for a role as Jannah in J.J. Abrams’s 2019 saga capper Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But the pressure and intense fanfare that comes with joining the Star Wars universe could only partly prepare the 30-year-old London native for her latest high profile role: playing the beloved late pop star Whitney Houston in the new biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
AOL Corp
'Babylon' actor Diego Calva puts a face to Latino silent movie pioneers
“Babylon,” which opens nationwide Friday, tells an epic story about ordinary people who became Hollywood legends during the golden age of silent films in the 1920s. Viewers will see these characters indulge in the excesses of their movie fame before fading from the spotlight — sometimes tragically and brutally — as talking movies make them feel invisible.
AOL Corp
Ellen DeGeneres urges fans to 'honor' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss this holiday by laughing, dancing and hugging
Ellen DeGeneres got emotional paying tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss ahead of the holidays. "I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," she began. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it — and we'll never make sense of it."
AOL Corp
Tamar Braxton rushed to the hospital after shopping with friends: 'I thought God was taking me home'
Tamar Braxton is opening up about a health-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the TV personality shared an update on Instagram, telling her followers that she was rushed to the hospital after spending some time with her friends ahead of Christmas. "This isn't an attention post…...
Comments / 1