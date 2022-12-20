Naomi Ackie was little-known in the U.S. when she was tapped for a role as Jannah in J.J. Abrams’s 2019 saga capper Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But the pressure and intense fanfare that comes with joining the Star Wars universe could only partly prepare the 30-year-old London native for her latest high profile role: playing the beloved late pop star Whitney Houston in the new biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

2 DAYS AGO