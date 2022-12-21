Read full article on original website
Related
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness
A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
A 200-mile trail loop connecting Columbia Gorge communities slowly takes shape
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is the largest scenic area in the U.S., covering more than 80 miles of forest, hills and bluffs in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Its original management plan included the ambitious goal of creating a network of trails to wrap around the entire gorge....
December whale watching tradition resumes at the Oregon Coast
A decades-long whale watching tradition is returning to the Oregon Coast — in person — from Dec. 28 to New Year’s Day. Roughly 19,000 gray whales swim past Oregon this time of year on their annual migration from Alaskan feeding grounds to warm calving lagoons near Baja, Mexico. And every year, Oregon State Parks has hosted coastal viewing stations to help people spot the marine mammals on their journey.
For these Portland authors, the future is satire
Dystopian fiction has been something of a trend for the last decade. But two new books by Portland authors put an almost humorous spin on the genre. Jon Raymond’s “Denial” is set in a future that looks very much like our own, but after a global reckoning on the dangers of climate change and the fossil fuel industry. His characters stumble through the problems of an ordinary life - illness, love, - while grappling with the question of who is to blame for the problems of the world we have all created. In Mat Johnson’s “Invisible Things,” a spaceship exploring Jupiter discovers a suburban American city populated by 17th century settlers and later abductees. The residents live in a starkly divided world, where half the population denies basic reality. OPB’s former Weekend Edition host John Notarianni talks to Raymond and Johnson about their books.
Extreme cold freezes Pacific Northwest ahead of winter storm
Extreme cold and strong winds have descended upon parts of the Pacific Northwest ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring freezing rain, ice and snow to the region starting Thursday afternoon. Authorities across Washington and Oregon have said one of their biggest concerns amid the cold front...
Northwest temperatures begin to climb after days of extreme cold
Oregonians woke to ice-coated cars and streets Saturday morning, and a promise of improving conditions as temperatures began to climb after days of abnormal cold. Most flight departures from the Portland International Airport remained grounded on Christmas Eve morning, due to delays and cancelations. Travelers took to social media, reporting packed flights as people rushed to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas.
Winter storm blankets Northwest in sleet and freezing rain, leaves thousands without power
Around 11,000 Oregon homes and businesses were without power across the state at noon Friday after an ice storm blanketed the region overnight, snarling the start of the holiday travel season and imperiling the lives of people in the region who lack access to warm shelter. With temperatures already well...
Reynolds superintendent resigns, announces plans to retire at end of school year
The Reynolds school board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Danna Diaz and approved an agreement Thursday night to transition to a new leader of the 10,000-student district in east Multnomah County. The school board met in executive session Thursday night to “consider information or records that are exempt by law...
