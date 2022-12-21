ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg is the county seat of Spartanburg County in South Carolina. It has a municipal population of 38,732 as of the 2020 Census, making it the state's 11th-largest city. According to U.S. News & World Report, Spartanburg is the 24th best place to live in the United States in 2021-2022.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate transplant recipient to compete in World Transplant Games

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kristen McCall is a two-time kidney transplant recipient, and she has plans to bring a gold medal home to the Upstate. She's competing in the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia. She plans to compete in track, along with a 5K. Kristen is training for the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
SPARTANBURG, SC
getnews.info

Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions

Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

