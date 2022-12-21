Read full article on original website
Related
King Tut's great-grandfather, Yuva, was thought to be of foreign origin because of his physical features
The mummy of Yuva was first discovered in 1905. Yuva was buried along with his wife, Thuya. They are considered to be the great-grandparents of King Tut. At the time of the tomb's discovery, it was thought to be the most spectacular find until King Tut's tomb was found.
The Discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls Changed Religion and Archaeology Forever
Dead Sea ScrollsPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. The Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of ancient Jewish texts that were discovered in the 1940s in the vicinity of the Dead Sea. These texts, which include the earliest known copies of the Hebrew Bible, have shed light on the history and culture of the ancient world.
Discovery of 20 ancient Egyptian tombs reveals idols and vessels for preserved organs
The tombs date to the late period, the last era of native-born ancient Egyptian rulers, which lasted from 664 to until the conquests of Alexander the Great in 332 B.C., officials said.
History: Were the First Human Mammals Really Australopithecines?
The prehistory of humans dates back a minimum of 5 million years ago. That's when the first humanlike mammals - the Australopithecines - appeared in Central Africa. The prehistoric people likely had leaders - a hierarchy of some kind - but we know nothing about them. From around 10,000 B.C., humans started farming and began settling in fertile areas. They built towns and cities and began trading. This is what led to powerful leaders and rulers that soon after morphed into the world's first great civilizations.
Ancient coins unearthed in desert cave could point to evidence of Maccabean revolt
An ancient treasure trove of silver coins dating back 2,200 years found in a desert cave in Israel could add crucial new evidence to support a story of Jewish rebellion, archaeologists said Tuesday. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced that earlier this year, a team of experts found 15 silver coins...
Recalling a Kwality chicken tikka masala in India
I have a clear recollection of eating chicken tikka masala in August 1971 in Delhi, India. It was with my parents in Kwality restaurant in the then Connaught Place area (Ali Ahmed Aslam, inventor of chicken tikka masala, dies at 77, theguardian.com, 21 December). Sanjay Batra. London. Re your report...
Rajasthan - A Popular Tourist Destination
Rajasthan is a state in northwestern India that is known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and picturesque landscapes. It is no surprise, then, that people from all over the world love to travel to Rajasthan. In this article, we will explore some of the reasons why people love to travel to Rajasthan and what makes this region so special.
Israel unveils finds from tomb of early Christian figure
Israel on Tuesday unveiled pilgrims' lamps and other finds from the so-called Tomb of Salome, a burial site named for a woman said to have assisted at the birth of Christ. An inscription found on the walls of the grotto led the excavation team to conclude it was dedicated to Salome, a figure associated with the birth of Jesus Christ in eastern Orthodox tradition.
The Religious Group That Still Performs Self-Mummification
Luang Pho Daeng is not the only mummified monk nearby, although he is arguably the best known.Photo byHistory of Yesterday. The method of self-mummification was exclusive to Buddhist monks in the Japanese Shingon sect and was intended to bring about enlightenment. Even though Japan is not the ideal location for mummification, around 20 monks have been able to become mummies through arduous processes. Buddhism, Shintoism, Taoism, and other religions are incorporated into the esoteric Shingon sect. They follow the Shugendo ideology, which emphasizes developing spiritual strength via self-control and self-denial.
ancientpages.com
African Kingdom Of Axum – Ancient Ruins Of Early Churches Unearthed
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists have made an important discovery in the Kingdom of Aksum, a major ancient power in Northeastern Africa, identifying two churches from shortly after the Aksumite's conversion to Christianity. Excavation of one of the early churches found in Adulis, which likely served as the city’s...
anash.org
The Merchant Chossid Who Defended the Chanukah Miracle
After certain maskilim denied the Chanukah miracle and brought “proof” for this from the Mitteler Rebbe’s maamar, R. Bere Leib Ginzburg published a fierce response objecting to their false claim and distortion of Chassidus. R. Dov Ber Yehudah Leib Ginzburg (c. 5590-5654) was born in Dubravna, to...
Trash-eating elephants, a lava landscaper, and 8 more of this year’s best NatGeo photos
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Cape Canaveral in the early hours of June 19, streaks above a stand of bald cypress trees. Photo by Mac StoneSee the world through the eyes of National Geographic's imaginative photographers.
tourcounsel.com
Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras (with Map & Photos)
Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras (Filipp. Mga Hagdan-Hagdang Palayan ng Kordilyera ng Pilipinas; Ifugao Payyo, English Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras) are rice fields that follow the contours of mountain slopes in Ifugao Province, Philippines. The fields were created over two thousand years ago. In 1995 they were included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. From 2001 to 2012, the fields were on the list of objects under threat of destruction.
Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel
LACHISH FOREST, Israel Dec 20 (Reuters) - Excavations of a cave reputed to be the burial place of Salome, said in non-canonical scripture to have been nurse to the newborn Jesus, have found more signs it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage site, archaelogists say.
Israeli archaeologists excavating 'Jesus midwife' tomb
An ancient tomb traditionally associated with Jesus’s midwife is being excavated anew by archaeologists in the hills southwest of Jerusalem, the antiquities authority said Tuesday.The intricately decorated Jewish burial cave complex dates to around the first century A.D., but it was later associated by local Christians with Salome, the midwife of Jesus in the Gospels. A Byzantine chapel was built at the site, which was a place of pilgrimage and veneration for centuries thereafter. The cave was first found and excavated decades ago by an Israeli archaeologist. The cave's large forecourt is now under excavation by archaeologists as part...
BBC
Saving donkeys in the Holy Land
Palestinian veterinarian Rakan Silous has a passion for donkeys. He helps to look after many of the animals at a UK-funded shelter in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Often associated with biblical times and the Nativity story, donkeys are now used by many locals in agriculture and for transport.
Jerusalem chef gives tourists a Palestinian taste of life in the Old City
JERUSALEM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Palestinian chef Izzeldin Bukhari begins the tours he offers to the Old City of Jerusalem with breakfast at Abu Shukri's hummus restaurant which he says serves the perfect balance of chickpeas, tahina and lemon juice.
Inside a Community of Single Ladies Who Celebrate Their Singleness
Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, a writer and former journalist based in the city of Kolkata, India, understood the world of the single woman in India soon after losing her father to suicide. The discrimination faced by her recently widowed mother within the community was all-pervasive; she was denied the right to...
Atlas Obscura
German Lebkuchen Are a Labor of Love with a Centuries-Old History
In 1296, in the city of Ulm on the Danube River, Franconian monks invented a culinary wonder. Thanks to the Old Salt Road, a trading route through Germany out to the Far East, the monks had access to cinnamon, cloves, and anise. They didn’t have much in the way of butter, flour, or sugar, but they had nuts from the forest and honey from the monastery’s apiaries.
Comments / 0