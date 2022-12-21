Read full article on original website
Which Photographer Is the Sony a7R V Intended For? A Critical Review
I received the brand new Sony a7R V from Sony Netherlands for a review. It was a wonderful opportunity to find out if the autofocus is as good as advertised. Looking at the camera in a critical way makes me wonder: which photographer is the camera intended for?. It has...
We Compare Four Ultra-wide Angle Fast Aperture APS-C Prime Lenses
Nowadays, photographers who use APS-C cameras have a pretty good selection of third-party lenses on the market that are capable of professional results, and this is becoming especially true in the ultra-wide arena. I have a near insatiable curiosity to try a new lens when it is released. I am...
Which of These 135mm Lenses Is Best?
135mm lenses have long been a popular alternative to the classic 85mm focal length for portrait photography, offering a little more flattering telephoto compression and a different perspective that stands out a bit. Sony users have a choice of two standout lenses, the Samyang AF 135mm f/1.8 FE and Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM, both of which offer highly competitive performance. This excellent video comparison takes a look at both options to help you pick the right one for you.
Why One Creative Shoots With the Sony a7 IV More Than any Other Camea
Sony's a7 series has long been respected as some of the most well-balanced cameras available, offering features and capabilities that satisfy the needs of many photographers and filmmakers without more extreme options that often drive prices higher. This great video review features a creative discussing why among multiple brands and camera bodies, the a7 IV was the camera he returned to the most in 2022.
The 2022 Camera of the Year
2022 is fast drawing to a close. There have been some outstanding releases this year, including lenses, bodies, and accessories. But what is the camera of the year? Take a look and see what comes out on top in the Pixel Awards, run by influential industry insiders. Another year has...
Comparing the Sony a7 IV and Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Cameras
The Sony a7 IV and Fujifilm X-H2 are two of the most well-balanced mirrorless cameras currently on the market at their price point, and as such, they are great bread and butter options for a wide range of photographers and filmmakers. If you are interested in the two cameras and wondering which is right for you, check out this excellent video comparison that will help you pick between the two.
A Review of the Venus Optics Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 APS-C APO Lens
Venus Optics has gained a reputation for producing unique and interesting lenses that allow photographers to explore the boundaries of their creativity. One of their newest lenses is the Laowa Argus 25mm f/0.95 APS-C APO, which offers a wide variety of APS-C users an ultra-wide aperture in tandem with a versatile and relatively neutral focal length. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
Quick, Precise, and Easy to Use: We Review Sharpen Version 1.1 From Tonality Masks
Sharpening your images can either go two ways: oversharpened or not quite the mark of what you are seeking. What if you had full control of the sharpening process in a simple, straightforward plugin? Sound interesting?. Coming from Italian photographers Gaspare Silverii and Luca Libralato and their Tonality Masks suite...
Creating a Compelling Landscape Photo by Combining Multiple Images
When it comes to landscape photography, the most common type of compositing we engage in is exposure bracketing for increased dynamic range. Of course, you can also use compositing techniques for artistic purposes as well. This excellent video tutorial will show you how an experienced landscape photographer used the power of compositing to create a single compelling image.
YouTuber Gathers Millions of Votes to Determine the Best Smartphone Camera of 2022
This article could have easily been headlined "the best smartphone camera of 2022" and still been accurate, but in what is an astounding piece of data-gathering work, popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee has gathered millions of votes on 16 phones from hundreds of thousands of users to produce what is likely the definitive test for smartphone photography.
How Much Does Sharpness Matter in Landscape Photography?
While most genres place a lot of emphasis on sharpness, it is often of particular importance in landscape photography. Should we be placing so much emphasis on it, though? Are there other factors that should take priority? This insightful video discusses the issue and all of the other factors besides sharpness that we should consider before we edit a landscape image.
