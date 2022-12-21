ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Blake Corum Provides Odds For Return To Michigan

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

Michigan running back Blake Corum has a big decision to make, and he's got less than a month to make it. After a phenomenal junior season, the unanimous First-Team All-American needs to decide whether or not to return for his senior season, or to declare for the NFL Draft.

Corum, the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year, was firmly in the Heisman trophy discussion for much of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, a late season injury against Illinois would ultimately derail his Heisman campaign and essentially bring his season to an end. Corum finished his junior year with 1463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 attempts.

Appearing on a recent podcast with NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Corum provided some insight into his through process regarding a return to Michigan, or a decision to enter his name into the NFL Draft.

"I'm still trying to figure that out," Corum said. "A lot has been happening recently with the injury and, you know, I've thought about it a little bit. But right now I'm just trying to figure some things out, get my knee right. I have a couple of weeks before I have to decide on what's best for me and what I should do, so I'm going to try and put some puzzle pieces together and see what's best."

"I'm 50/50, I have not made a decision. It's a hard decision, and like I said, I've got to think about what's best for Blake Corum."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EGEO_0jq4wPms00

Here's a brief look at Corum's accomplishments during his junior season at Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:

• Unanimous First-Team All-American (2022)

• Doak Walker Award Finalist (2022)

• Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year (2022), the first in program history

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus fist team in 2022; third team, coaches, honorable mention, media in 2021)

• CoSIDA Academic All-District 5 (2021)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021, '22)

• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 13, 2021)

• Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 26, 2022)

• Two-year letterman (2020-21)

• Tied for the Michigan program record with five touchdowns in one game (vs. UConn, Sept. 17, 2022)

• Has appeared in 30 career games out of the backfield with 13 starts

President trump 2020
3d ago

All the teams Michigan plays are hoping that he goes into the NFL. The man is unstoppable.... like a more built Barry Sanders. Either way I wish the best for him. Go Blue!!!!

Reply
3
 

