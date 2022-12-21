ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2023 Texas CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt Signs With Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgQVo_0jq4wLVC00

The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the nation's most athletic defensive backs.

SIMPSON-HUNT PROFILE

Hometown: Waxahachie, Texas

High School: Waxahachie

Size: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: June 30, 2022

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Recruitment Recap : Calvin Simpson-Hunt was a relatively new name on Ohio State ’s board when he flipped his pledge from Texas Tech in late June, as he only picked up an offer from safeties coach/area recruiter Perry Eliano in early May.

He had been committed to the Red Raiders since November 2021, making his initial decision just a few weeks after the program offered him his first Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship.

Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, TCU, USC and Utah all threw their hats into the ring in the months thereafter, but it wasn’t until the Buckeyes extended an offer that Simpson-Hunt seriously considered another program.

Simpson-Hunt took official visits with Ohio State and Texas Tech on consecutive weekends in late June, and those ultimately swung things in the Buckeyes’ favor. He then shut down his recruitment entirely.

Evaluation : "What immediately stands out about Simpson-Hunt's game is his speed and overall athleticism, as he ran a 10.67-second 100-meter dash as part of the Indians’ 4x100-meter relay team this spring. He also competed in the high jump, clearing the bar at six feet.

"Simpson-Hunt’s physical profile is very similar to that of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke , who was a pure athlete coming out of high school. And though he may not be ready to make an immediate impact like Burke did in 2021, he's only going to get better from a technical standpoint with top-notch coaching."

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

Ohio State Freshman WR Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Freshman LB Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George

When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

QB reveals shocking truth about Ohio State recruiting money

When the NCAA changed its policy surrounding players’ name, image, and likeness (NIL), allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals and profit from their college athletic careers, many assumed that it would help the major notorious college football powerhouses the most. But as one recent high-profile quarterback commit explains, that isn’t necessarily the case.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

29-year old college football quarterback enters transfer portal

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is not like most quarterbacks. He threw for an incredible 3,347 yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2022 season and announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Here’s what sets him apart. Aune is nearly a decade older than the average college...
DENTON, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUCountry

Five-Star CB Desmond Ricks Makes College Decision

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has committed to Alabama over LSU and Florida. The blue-chip defensive back, who is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge, will enroll early with the Crimson Tide. The Tigers were in the lead with this one for quite some time, but a last second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment

Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running down until the final days, and while it seemed like Dan Lanning might be able to pull off another massive flip from a 5-star prospect, in the end, David Hicks ended up staying put and signing with the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. Hicks, the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class, has been committed to Texas A&M since September of 2022, but he had taken a total of four visits to Eugene over the past year, including two in the past month. There’s a belief that he badly wanted to play for Lanning...
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: Aggies Add Huge Transfer Portal Player

The Texas A&M football program received a huge boost at the corner position this Thursday as UNC DB transfer Tony Grimes committed to the Aggies via his twitter. Grimes measures 6 feet tall and 195 pounds. He has been a starter since his first year on the Tar Heel defense, and has seen some ups and downs. Aggie fans may recall Grimes for two reasons: first, he almost signed with Texas A&M out of his high school in Virginia Beach, but ended up attending UNC after reclassifying. Second, Grimes had a stellar game against the Aggies in the 2020 Orange Bowl, when he was a true freshman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy