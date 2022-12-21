A new initiative vows to restore equity in the art world — starting with Art Basel. Called “Bridge to Basel,” Fashion for All Foundation, a nonprofit focused on racial equity in fashion, established the BIPOC-creative cohort to float talent to the top of creative industries like art, fashion and more.More from WWDA Look at Miami's Pelican HotelCORE Miami: A Special Evening To Benefit CORE's Vital Disaster Relief EffortInside the Inaugural Crypties Awards During Art Basel Miami Beach FFA selected 15 U.S.-based finalists ages 18 to 36 who are actively pursuing a creative career after a trial run in Miami where the artists...

32 MINUTES AGO