1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at sports bar in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve at a sports bar in Waukegan, police said. Waukegan Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of North Green Bay Road.
fox32chicago.com
Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim with a...
ISP: Northwest Indiana woman arrested after hit-and-run on interstate during ‘blizzard-like conditions’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman is facing charges after Indiana State Police said she was impaired while driving Friday on the interstate in blizzard-like conditions. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the 32-year-old woman, of Chesterton, Indiana, tried to drive away after hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 94 while crews were cleaning up […]
Worker at north suburban pizza factory dies in accident
GURNEE, Ill. — An employee working at a north suburban factory that makes frozen pizzas was killed in an accident on Thursday. Just after 1 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Court on the report of a workplace incident. Authorities said an employee, later identified...
regionnewssource.org
Chesterton Woman Charged With OWI In Blizzard After Hit & Run
On Friday, December 23rd at approximately 6:00 PM, Indiana State Troopers were working in blizzard-like conditions, maintaining the I-94 westbound road closure at the 22 mile-marker (Burns Harbor exit). This closure was for the hazmat cleanup of an earlier crash. While doing so, they witnessed a two-vehicle crash between a passenger car and a semi in the opposite westbound lanes. The passenger car then fled the scene, driving westbound, but the vehicle was easily identifiable as it had sustained extensive front end damage during the crash.
Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Worker dies after being injured at Gurnee pizza factory
Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory
2 hospitalized in critical condition after semi-truck sideswipes 2 parked vehicles, hits man on Interstate 94 in Gurnee
Two men were hospitalized in critical condition after a semi-truck sideswiped two stopped vehicles and hit a man on Interstate 94 in Gurnee Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The Illinois State Police, Gurnee Fire Department and Libertyville Fire Department responded around 2:25 p.m. Thursday to Interstate 94 at mile marker 9.25 in Gurnee for a […]
cwbchicago.com
Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks
ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 82, critically injured in vehicle crash in Niles
NILES, Ill. - A woman was critically injured in a vehicle crash in Niles Wednesday. Niles police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street. A Honda Civic driven by an 82-year-old woman collided with a Honda Accord that...
fox32chicago.com
Man beat up before 4 thieves take his car in Lake View East parking garage
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was beat up by four carjackers before they took his SUV and other personal belongings Thursday night in Lake View East. Police say the victim was walking to his car inside a parking garage around 9:08 p.m. when four men demanded his property. The offenders...
99-year-old woman dies after South Chicago fire
Chicago police said the fire broke out just after midnight at a residence in South Chicago.
Oak Park fire forces dozens of people out of their apartment building
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people in west suburban Oak Park need to find somewhere else to stay during this frigid Christmas weekend, after an early morning fire damaged 36 apartments.It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 227 South Boulevard. The Oak Park Fire Department said the fire began in a vacant business on the first floor and spread through the walls up to homes on the second and third floors.Julian Jemison said he was keeping warm in his apartment when the fire started."I smelled a little bit of smoke. I didn't think too much of it. I saw the firefighters...
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
Chicago Journal
Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight
CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
Chicago police: Man fatally shot by 4 offenders who hopped out of vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot to death by a group of four people Thursday morning in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 11:37 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when four unknown offenders exited a vehicle and began shooting.
Fire tears through house in Round Lake Beach in bitter cold
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house in Round Lake Beach Friday night.Heavy flames were seen pouring out of the house at 1224 Woodridge St. in the far northern suburb.Firefighters had to battle extreme cold as they battled the blaze. Icicles were seen forming at the fire hydrant connection.Late Friday, there was no word on any injuries, or what sparked the flames.
Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building
CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m. Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported […]
‘Tragic accident’: Coroner identifies worker killed in machine accident at Gurnee manufacturing plant
Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old woman who was killed by a large machine while cleaning inside a manufacturing plant in Gurnee Thursday. An autopsy was performed Thursday on Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, of Waukegan, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. The autopsy showed Lopez-Hernandez died of sharp force and crushing injuries, Banek […]
Comments / 1