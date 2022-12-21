ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Moving On from the Disappointment of Flightline

Numerous reports have recently been spoken about in regard to my recent court settlement with the City of Santa Barbara. The issue is related to my dream of opening Flightline. As some might know or recall, Flightline was going to be an aviation-themed restaurant on the physical grounds of the Santa Barbara Airport.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Detached house sells in Santa Barbara for $6.3 million

A spacious house built in 2007 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 3,194-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 12, 2022 for $6,300,000, or $1,972 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Mony’s Tacos Now Serving Dinner & Drinks

In 2013, Mony’s became the Funk Zone’s go-to spot for hungry folks craving home-cooked authentic Mexican dishes created by Monica “Mony” Diaz. A native of Colima, Mexico, where she started cooking as a child, Diaz brought her handcrafted seasonings and family recipes to Santa Barbara first in a popular food truck and then to their hole-in-the-wall joint on Anacapa Street, around the corner from the neighborhood’s many tasting rooms.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Holiday Lights in Goleta!

Goleta could use some love, and I’d like to shine a spotlight and showcase the extraordinary Christmas and holiday decorations on our street — Ancona Avenue near Dos Pueblos High School. We have lines of cars that visit our street every night throughout the month of December to see the houses.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster

Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

New Building on San Andres Street?

The other day I drove by the corner of Micheltorena and San Andres Streets on the Westside and saw these massive story poles behind San Andres Hardware. It's at 621 W. Micheltorena where a small two-story business complex is now located. The new building will be over twice as big at three stories high for the new Westside Neighborhood Clinic that will move out of the small house across the street.
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths

Despite this year's 21% increase in the number of kids involved in the Court Appointed Special Advocates "Christmas Wishes" gift drive, every single child receive a personalized gift thanks to a broad group of local organizations and volunteers. The post Santa Barbara County CASA delivers personalized gifts to over 700 local youths appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

In Brief: Week of Dec. 20

Santa Paula Police announced that the massive structure fire that destroyed historic Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School was suspicious in nature. That was determined by arson investigators with the Ventura County Fire Department as part of an ongoing probe into the fire’s origin. The blaze was allegedly...
SANTA PAULA, CA
News Channel 3-12

SnowNGlow! Holiday Festival brings snow tubing, lights and igloos to Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.- People who favor a white Christmas are flocking to the Ventura County Fairgrounds to go snow tubing down a giant indoor snow hill. Crew members give them a push as they slide down the slope. Most of the participants go again and again. That's just one of the popular things to do during The post SnowNGlow! Holiday Festival brings snow tubing, lights and igloos to Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
VENTURA, CA

